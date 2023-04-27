SigneT dinghies to mark 60th anniversary of channel crossing

Intrepid dinghy sailors will be honouring a significant event in the SigneT class history with a cross-Channel expedition.

Four SigneTs, designed by Ian Proctor – one of the most illustrious dinghy designers of all time – crossed the Channel in July 1963, departing from Deal in Kent to raise public interest in the 12ft 4in vessel and to prove its seaworthiness.

Six decades later, SigneT class members will celebrate the pearl anniversary of this crossing by sailing from Dover to Calais on 10 July – exact date subject to weather conditions.

They are fundraising to cover costs, and any proceeds will go to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The event had initially hoped to include some young crew members, as young as 12 – Tom’s nephews – however it has since been deemed safer for the under 18s to undertake a side event, of comparable distance, still at sea but inshore of the commercial traffic lanes in July.