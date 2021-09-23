Could you be the next editor of Practical Boat Owner?

Do you have the skills to take charge of Britain’s best-selling boating magazine? A rare opportunity has come up to join our team as the next editor of Practical Boat Owner

Are you a boating fanatic with a knack for DIY and a passion for compelling storytelling? If so, you could become the next editor of Practical Boat Owner!

We are looking for a talented editor to lead a passionate and committed team.

The editor is accountable for the end-to-end editorial of Practical Boat Owner, ensuring all content has an audience strategy at its heart and is prioritised according to business value and strategic goals.

They will have experience in magazines and/or digital content and bring ideas and a strong book of industry contacts. Ideally the editor will be immersed in the marine industry and be part of the audience and community.

Key role responsibilities

Planning, commissioning and editing content for PBO.com and Practical Boat Owner magazine as per the content plan and marine group strategy

Ensuring all content has an audience strategy at its heart

Unearthing and exploring new opportunities for content initiatives based on seasonal patterns, new trends, keyword research or ecommerce opportunities.

Ensuring magazine newsstand and subscription sales remain strong

Requirements

Strong understanding of marine market and consumer needs

Proven ability to produce high-quality, engaging, relevant print and digital content

Superb managerial & planning skills with experience of managing multiple people

Ability to communicate strategy and vision to team and other key stakeholders

Proven editing and commissioning experience

In-depth knowledge of all the key content distribution channels

First-rate knowledge of editorial SEO

Strong commercial thinker

Excellent industry contacts

Ability to work as part of the Marine group management team and support the goals of others

Ability to work to tight deadlines, and to ensure that others do the same

What will I get in return?

As well as our standard benefits, we have a number of awesome perks available to our staff including:

Unlimited paid time off (yes you read that right!)

A share in our success – every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year

Free digital magazine subscriptions and access to back copies of our print magazines and bookazines

Regular staff socials arranged by our wonderful Employee Community & Culture committees (when we get back to the office)

Huge opportunities to learn and develop, whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues

If this sounds like your next job, then start your application now.