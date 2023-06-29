Missing sailor: Jester Challenger Duncan Lougee and his 25ft Folkboat Minke

A 25ft yacht and skipper have gone missing whilst sailing from the UK's south coast to Ireland as part of the Jester Baltimore Challenge fleet.

All Jester Challengers who set sail from Plymouth and Pwllheli on 18 June, have either arrived at Baltimore in Ireland or retired to another port of their choice, with the exception of Duncan Lougee and his 25ft Folkboat Minke.

Despite the best efforts of Falmouth Maritime Coastguard Agency and the Irish Coastguard, including a fixed wing search of the area between the Scillies and Baltimore, Minke’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Everyone involved in the search for Duncan and Minke is perplexed by the absence of any sign of her position. Duncan is carrying both an Emergency Position-Indicating Beacon (EPIRB) and a personal locator beacon (PLB), neither of which have been activated.

Conditions in the Celtic Sea have generally been benign throughout the last week, further contributing to the puzzle.

Spokesman for the challenge, Howard Chivers said: “Hope has not yet been lost that after some major setback, Duncan is still trying to reach a safe haven. This is a particularly difficult time for Duncan’s partner, who is showing great fortitude during the wait for some firm news and the thoughts of all the Jester Challengers, past and present, are with her.” He added: “We urge all yachtsmen and mariners to keep a good watch out for her, wherever they may be. Any and every clue to her whereabouts is of use. “The Jester Challenge has a large community of followers with 178 skippers having participated in challenges. The whole community is shocked and numbed by the disappearance of such an experienced fellow-sailor in such puzzling circumstances, and are hoping and praying that Minke is found as soon as possible.”

What is the Jester Challenge?

The Jester Challenge is an opportunity for skippers to test their boats and their seagoing mettle in a supportive and non-competitive environment. It is not a race in any way, shape or form.

Every two years a group of singlehanded sailors heads for Plymouth to sail across the Atlantic. The Challenge in 2024 will see them head off to the Azores and 2026 will likely see them making a full Atlantic crossing to Newport, Rhode Island.

In the intervening odd years there is a less challenging passage to Baltimore in Ireland.

Skippers can make stopovers in other ports or harbours if they so desire, and there is no stigma attached to retiring from the event. Each sailor takes full responsibility for him or herself, their boat and the equipment they carry.

There is no entry fees and virtually no rules, although there are guidelines.

This year’s Jester Baltimore Challenge saw 51 yachts depart from Plymouth, Devon and another 14 from Pwllheli, Wales – the biggest Jester fleet of all time.

PBO’s Jake Kavanagh had a long interview with Duncan before he left, and said “both man and machine were in top shape”.

Sailing community appeal

In a Facebook post appealing for sighting, Duncan is described as “6ft1in, white male with glasses, late 60’s. probably wearing musto oilskins with waterproof dubarry boots. Fit healthy individual.”

The last sighting of Minke was near Helford River 1400 Monday 19 June 2023.

Minke is a 25ft fibreglass folkboat with a white hull and white sails. Her sail number is FB597.

Duncan was expected to arrive in Baltimore, Ireland on 22 June, or 23 June at the latest.

Fiona Gordon-Clarke said: “We are just desperate for any information however small.

“Duncan is an experienced yacht broker, boat builder and sailor with many miles of sailing including single handed crossing Atlantic, 3 x trips from Plymouth to Azores and back.

“He has even done this trip to Baltimore in Ireland before.”

You can find the latest updates on the Jester Challenge blog.

Anyone with information should contact the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326 317575.