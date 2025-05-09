Invicta 26: a long keel yacht for the price of a good dinghy

Prolific small boat owner Clive Marsh recalls a conversation that led him to discover the Invicta 26 – a sea-kindly GRP vessel inspired by the Folkboat.

The once great British Merchant Navy was in decline. Ships were being mothballed and shipping companies were closing down.

London Docks were emptying and my own employer, Canadian Pacific Steamships, was down to only one passenger liner.

So, it didn’t take much imagination to see that employment and promotion prospects were bleak.

Perhaps it was time to go back to school and find another career.

It was December when my little general cargo ship was leaving the St Lawrence before the freeze to head out into the wild winter North Atlantic.

Around 1600 it was getting dark and my job was to keep the ship’s log, stand by the telegraph and attempt to interpret the instructions for relaying to various parts of the ship.

For the most part I did this phonetically.

As we passed some office blocks on our port side, I could see, through binoculars, people in warm, cosy offices.

I asked the captain what they all did, and he said, “They’re not like us, they’re accountants and people like that”.

When we got back to England, I bought books on accountancy instead of celestial navigation and eventually found myself an office role with a tanker company as a sort of nautical accountant.

Life was easy and I found time to sail dinghies.

I kept a foot in both camps but as the shipping companies closed one by one, I found myself working as an accountant for a manufacturing company in Tonbridge.

First Invicta 26 sighting

My office looked out onto the Tyler Boat Company yard.

Every few weeks marvellous yacht hulls would pass through their gates and one was the Invicta 26.

A perfect view for me since I have always preferred boats to ships and maybe one day I could afford one.

Folkboat inspiration

Based on the Folkboat, the GRP Invicta 26 was designed by Ericus Gerhardus (EG) van de Stadt.

Tylers moulded the hulls, and they were fitted out by a variety of boatbuilders.

There was a Mk1 model and a Mk2 version, which offered a little more headroom.

Later versions were moulded by FI-Craft in Essex and fitted out by FI-Craft or Salterns Yacht Agency.

Folkboats have great lines, but this comes with limited space below.

The Invicta 26 are often sold as families get bigger and tend to be owned by young couples or older sailors who sail without growing kids on board.

They have become a much-admired modern classic.

One was moored next to my boat near Strand Quay up Rock Channel at Rye.

I have watched her sail out in the Bay with different owners for many years and always admired her lines and performance.

She looked very comfortable and at home in her environment, riding the waves comfortably with no slamming or fuss.

Mud benefits

The current owner is Mick Kirby at our sailing club.

His extensive overhaul includes a compact replacement Volvo MD 2010D engine with raw water cooling and a heat exchanger to cool the exhaust gases.

She looks better than ever, but keeping a boat looking clean when berthed in the Rye mud is a challenge.

She digs her keel into the mud and leans against the wall at Strand Quay.

One advantage of a drying mooring is less frequent antifouling. I once managed to go for four years with a fouling-free but muddy hull.

Perhaps because when the salty tide departs from Rock Channel, fresh water is let out of the River Tillingham, and this mix of fresh and salt water at each tide might confuse the Klingons I get in a marina.

Also, being dry for half of each day might help.

There are other local theories but whatever the reason, I prefer a nice mud berth to a marina. I prefer mud to barnacles any day.

Sea-kindly Invicta 26

Invictas have an excellent reputation.

In 2001, PBO’s sister magazine Yachting Monthly did a used boat test and said: ‘Invictas are sea kindly, knockabout cruisers that will keep a couple or young family safe in all weathers and embarrass some modern yachts with their speed.’

I can vouch for this, having observed Mick’s Victoria of Rye in a variety of sea conditions.

Of course, she might take a little longer to come round on a tack than a fin keel boat, but she is made for the sea and not for dodging around the buoys.

The transom-hung rudder joined to the end of the long keel looks robust and I wonder if these are less vulnerable to the playful orca attacks off Cape Trafalgar.

I like to be able to see my rudder when sailing. Ballast is encapsulated in the keel.

Keel conundrum

I have tended to avoid long- or fin-keel boats in favour of bilge keelers which I can beach more easily.

But at Rye, bilge keels are not so useful. Given the steep mud banks, a bilge keeler can not easily lay alongside a wall.

Even worse, one keel might find a hole.

For these reasons, bilge keelers tend to berth bow-on to the bank and then, when the tide departs, their rear end is left in the air.

Mick keeps his Invicta on a fully drying mooring ‘roped’ so that she leans against the wall when the tide goes out.

The long keel digs into the soft Rye mud.

One great advantage of a long keel is that antifouling is a lot easier to apply than it would be on a bilge keeler.

There is a slip with posts at Rye, and yachts can dry out (by arrangement with the harbour master) for a tide and a quick antifoul.

A lot less bother and expense than hauling the boat out at a yard.

Another similar boat to look at is the Contessa 26.

Dimensions for both boats are given (below) for comparison.

The prices of used Invictas vary, mainly according to the engine.

Some, that would benefit from a new engine, cost less than a good dinghy.

Invicta 26: approximate dimensions

Long keel, transom hung rudder

Rigging type: masthead sloop

LOA: 26ft 5in / 8.06m

LWL: 20ft 8in / 6.30m

Beam: 7ft 4in / 2.24m

Displacement: 5,137lb / 2,330kg

Ballast: 2,315lb / 1,050kg encapsulated

Max draught: 3ft 11in / 1.20m

Construction: GRP

First built: 1964

Builders: Tyler Boat Co & FI-Craft

Designer: EG van de Stadt

Contessa 26: approximate dimensions

Long keel, transom hung rudder

Rigging type: masthead sloop

LOA: 25ft 6in / 7.77m

LWL: 20ft 0in / 6.10m

Beam: 7ft 6in / 2.29m

Displacement: 5,400lb / 2,449kg

Ballast: 2,300lb / 1,043kg

Max draft: 4ft 0in / 1.22m

Construction: FG/GRP

First built: 1965

Last built: 1990

Builder: Jeremy Rogers

Designer: David Sadler

