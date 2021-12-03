ARC fatality and two yachts abandoned mid-Atlantic

A French sailor has died on the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers and a further yacht abandoned due to catastrophic steering failure

French sailor Max Delannoy (73), who was taking part in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers, has died after being struck by the boom.

Mr Delannoy, along with Philippe Anglade and Jean-Philippe Anglade, were sailing onboard Agecanonix, an X-Yachts X4.3, when the tragedy happened close to midnight on 27 November.

Struck by the boom

The three-man team were north of the rhumb line in the racing division of the rally from Gran Canaria to St Lucia, when they encountered Force 8 conditions and 4-5m seas. Mr Delannoy was struck by the boom, and prevented from falling overboard by his crewmate, Philippe, who was also injured.

A MAYDAY call was made requesting a medical evacuation, but sadly, Mr Delannoy was declared dead before any outside help could be provided.

German cruise ship rescue German cruise ship PV Mein Schiff diverted to the scene. However, Force 8 conditions and 4-5m seas prevented them from evacuating the crew and the body of Max Delannoy until the following afternoon. The Agecanonix has been abandoned and is being tracked by MRCC via the onboard YB tracker.

Yacht abandoned after catastrophic steering failure