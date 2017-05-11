Unwell sailor rescued thanks to personal locator beacon

A solo sailor who set off his personal locator beacon (PLB) when he realised that he was becoming ill on board his yacht was located and airlifted by Coastguard helicopter to hospital yesterday afternoon.

The UK Coastguard received an alert from the PLB at 2.40pm. Because the man had registered his beacon with the UK Coastguard, his next of kin details were readily available. The Coastguard contacted the sailor’s wife who confirmed that he was out sailing between Portland and Portsmouth.

The Coastguard scrambled a Coastguard helicopter and requested the Weymouth RNLI Lifeboat to launch. The helicopter homed in on the signal from the beacon, and once the casualty and his vessel were located, a helicopter winchman was able to assess the man. He was then airlifted to Dorchester Hospital.