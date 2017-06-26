A.S.A.P. Supplies is ‘business as usual’ following acquisition

You might have noticed that A.S.A.P. Supplies Ltd has been taken over by Arleigh International, a Euro Car Parts Company.

A.S.A.P. Supplies wish to reassure PBO readers that they will continue to trade under the same name and to maintain the ‘familiar and high quality service that we have established over 27 years’.

A spokesman said: ‘We have a highly skilled team, that we believe will strengthen with the collaboration of our businesses, and it is very much business as usual for our customers and suppliers.’

Based in Suffolk, A.S.A.P. is one of the UK’s largest stockists of marine equipment and spare parts. Established in 1989, A.S.A.P.’s offerings are supported by a highly-skilled customer service team that provide guidance across its vast product mix of more than 70 trusted brands.