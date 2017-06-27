‘Poor condition’ yacht rescued in the Solent

An 18ft yacht that required assistance in the Solent was described by rescuers as being in a ‘poor condition.’

The two men aboard the River Medina-based yacht, Sea Witch, got into difficulties when their outboard engine failed off Egypt Point, and their anchor could not prevent the boat from being swept westwards by the fast-moving tide.

UK Coastguards were alerted to their plight yesterday by the crew of a motorboat, which stood by until the lifeboat arrived.

The yacht, described by lifeboat helm Mark Harker as being in a ‘poor condition’, and with neither men wearing lifejackets, was towed to the Island Sailing Club pontoon at Cowes, Isle of Wight.