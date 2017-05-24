Inland waterways attraction to star at London Boat Show sister show

British Marine Boat Shows has unveiled its first attraction for the new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show 2018, which will be running alongside the new five-day London Boat Show.

Starting on Wednesday 10 January until Sunday 14 January, the London Boat Show organisers say that while the boats will remain the stars of the event, they will be flanked by two new dynamic shows.

At the centre of the holiday show will be an interactive area focusing on recreating the inland waterways whilst demonstrating the variety of overseas and UK holidays available.

Surrounding the attraction will be a number of brands showcasing the best of the inland sector. Already committed for the 2018 show are Richardson’s and under the British Marine Inland Boating banner, Fox Boats, Kris Cruisers, Napton Narrowboats and ABC Boat Hire.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard and explore a narrowboat, speak with friendly experts about the best locations and boats to suit their needs or ponder their next cruising holiday as they relax in the show’s own pub, The Lock Keeper’s Inn.

It’s the first concept to be revealed, with plenty more attractions being developed for all three shows taking place next January – the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show, the London Boat Show and another, third show to be announced very soon.

Visitors will be able to explore all three shows with one ticket, as they will be situated in one large hall at ExCeL London.

January is the month when holiday booking fever hits so whether you are looking for luxury charters and sailing holidays or a weekend on the Broads and a trip cruising down the River Thames, the show is promised to offer it all.