Fire aboard ARC yacht in Saint Lucia

Fast action from nearby Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) crews helped save a boat from sinking, when fire broke out aboard the 1982 Swan 76 ketch Pauline af Skanör, in Rodney Bay Marina yesterday.
Around midnight, passing crews spotted smoke coming the forward area of the yacht, where a fire had taken hold, possibly caused by an air-conditioning unit.
Crews from nearby ARC boats, and a large motor yacht rallied around bringing extinguishers and water pumps to join with marina staff tackling the blaze. Three appliances from the Gros Islet Fire Service then arrived and still it took over an hour to control the fire and contain it using a large capacity pump to push water into the confined space where the seat of the fire was.
No crew or fire fighters were injured and there was no damage to any other vessels or fuel leakage. The interior of the boat was badly damaged by smoke and heat and a full damage assessment will take place shortly. Meanwhile the marina management have arranged accommodation and assistance for the skipper and crew. The boat is expected to be lifted shortly for a full survey.
