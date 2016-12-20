Cowes Outer Harbour Project delay

The intention now is to re-schedule the Eastern Channel dredging and construction of the Shrape extension to commence after the 2017 summer season.

The Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) has issued an update regarding dredging works and construction of the Shrape extension, which had been hoped to commence in January 2017.

A delay involving the Harbour Infrastructure Funding Agreement (HIFA) has meant it will not be possible to start the Eastern Channel dredging works ‘in time to complete them by the environmental and operational closed season commencing in April 2017’.

The intention now is to re-schedule the Eastern Channel dredging and construction of the Shrape extension to commence after the 2017 summer season, subject to finalisation of the terms and conditions of the HIFA and the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and the marina developers being in all other respects ready to proceed with the new marina and East Cowes project.