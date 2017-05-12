All aboard Poole Harbour Boat Show

The show, which is free to enter, starts today Friday 19 May, and will run until Sunday 21 May.

Visitors to the 2017 Poole Harbour Boat Show in association with Sunseeker, will have plenty to keep them occupied this year.

The three-day event, which starts today and is part of the Poole Maritime Festival, is promised to offer a marina full of boats and more than 200 exhibitors.

There will be Royal Navy and Border Force vessels, four tall ships, demonstrations both on and above the water, live music and plenty of food and drink. All topped off with a firework display this evening.

The show is organised by Poole Harbour Commissioners, and Chief Executive Jim Stewart said: ‘With such a wide range of exhibits, displays and attractions we can truly say that there is something for everyone at this year’s show. ‘Whether you are young or old, an experienced sailor or complete novice – or even someone who likes to keep their feet firmly on the ground – we know you’ll enjoy your visit.’

What’s new?

The show is much bigger this year so there’s an additional display area on Ballast Quay. This is directly opposite Town Quay and a free passenger boat service, run by Greenslade Pleasure Boats, will run between the quays – giving quick and easy access for visitors.

Sunseeker will have a major presence in the Poole Quay Boat Haven, where two of their motor yachts will be on display, including the new 95′ yacht.

Royal Navy and Border Force ‘village’ – There will be a significant Naval presence in the shape of a minor war vessel, patrol craft, Royal Marine display and the Royal Marine band. In addition, the Border Force will bringing along their coastal patrol vessel CPV Nimrod. Visitors will also get a chance to see the Border Force dogs in operation.

There will be a display of ‘flyboarding’ every afternoon, provided by Aquatic Jetpacks. Attached to a jet ski, the flyboard can send the rider up to ten metres in the air, whilst doing various spins and tricks.

Four tall ships will be moored alongside Town Quay and will be open to the public. Two of them, TS Royalist and the Spanish vessel Nao Victoria, are visiting the show for the first time while Queen Galadriel and Pelican of London will be returning for their second and third years respectively.

Marshall Bournemouth BMW will have a prominent display on Town Quay, showcasing the latest models of the BMW 7 Series Saloon and the innovative i8.

The Community Seagrass Initiative is a pioneering research project led by the National Marine Aquarium. They will be spreading the word about the importance of seagrass (one of the world’s only marine flowering plants) and recruiting volunteers to help their work.

Special boat show offers

Rockley Watersports is offering 20% off its wide range of RYA courses. Bookings must take place at the show and the course must be taken in 2017.

Get Lost Sailing will be offering 20% off tickets for their sea safari trips which take place during the show and the subsequent half-term week. They also have a competition to win a free pair of tickets on each day of the show.

Park ‘n’ sail

In order to make it as easy as possible to get to the show, Poole Harbour Commissioners are providing car parking within the Port on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May. This will cost £5 per day and a free shuttle bus will run between the car park and the Ballast Quay exhibition area. From here visitors can use the free passenger boat service to get to Town Quay and Poole Quay Boat Haven.