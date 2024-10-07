Whatever the weather: Henri-Lloyd

Henri-Lloyd leads the way in sailing gear performance and sustainability

There’s a saying there’s no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing.

This year Henri-Lloyd marks six decades in the business of supplying appropriate apparel for sailors.

Recognised as the original British sailing brand, Henri-Lloyd’s new high-quality collections reference the original DNA that the brand is known and loved for all over the world – exceptional protection from the worst of weather to keep you safe, dry and warm.

Innovation and quality

Henri-Lloyd was founded when Henri Strzelecki moved from Poland to Manchester and, after studying fabric technology, he set up Henri-Lloyd in 1963.

The company was quick to win a market-leading position developing advanced clothing for the most extreme environments, backed by a strong reputation for innovation and quality products, and still has a manufacturing base located in Henri’s home town of Brodnica, Poland.

Widely-known as the first clothing company to adopt Velcro for fastenings, Henri-Lloyd also led the way with taped waterproof seams and non-corrosive zips.

Renowned sailors became advocates, including Sir Francis Chichester, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and Sir Chay Blyth – and today Henri-Lloyd is the apparel of choice for Sir Ben Ainslie and the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup team.

Henri-Lloyd continues to pioneer waterproofing technologies to enhance its fabrics’ performance.

A focus on alternative materials, in partnership with premium Japanese supplier Toray, has driven the company to develop a waterproof rating of 20,000mm and a moisture vapour permeability rating of 10,000 g/m2/24hr, with a 100% recycled nylon face and a microporous coating.

The new Biscay jacket, designed to protect both coastal and offshore sailors, features a double layered shell of recycled PFC-free Dri Pro fabric with taped seams that guarantee protection both day and night.

It’s comfortable to wear with a fleece-lined storm collar, double storm flap and chin guard, and double fleece-lined hand warmer pockets.

A laminated outer cuff combined with inner PU cuff pushes out running water with a soft and skin-tight barrier.

The hi-vis hood is adjustable and easy to store, and Union Jack reflectors ensure easy visibility of crew in any conditions.

Jacket prices start from £150, with the Biscay retailing at £325.

Choosing fabrics which will last over a long period is a key factor in the company’s drive for sustainability.

Executive chairman, two-time Ocean Race skipper Knut Frostad, says that sustainability is achieved through longevity.

This is bolstered by Henri-Lloyd’s comprehensive repair service.

“Henri-Lloyd products are to be treasured, retained and reused within families, which is testament to the quality of their materials and their construction,” says Frostad.

Henri-Lloyd’s legacy confers style as well. The widely-recognised tricolour stripe debuted on the 1987 America’s Cup kit of Dennis Conner when his team triumphed in the oldest competition in international sport.

The new range’s aesthetics also incorporate this trademark design.

Familiar and popular product names have been retained. Complimentary colourways mean that salopettes can be combined with a number of different jackets.

Explore the highly-durable and functional men and women’s collections online at www.hendrilloyd.com, instore in Cowes, Lymington, Dartmouth and Salcombe or across the UK and globally in chandleries and yachting retailers. www.henrilloyd.com