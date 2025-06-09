Sail with Sunsail for ultimate peace of mind + win a 7-night bareboat charter!

Sunsail delivers thousands of charter holidays a year, so how does it keep its fleet in tip-top condition so you can enjoy your time afloat?

When you’re enjoying the blue waters and thrilling sailing of a charter holiday in the Med, the last thing you want is a problem with the boat’s engine or rigging.

Having confidence in your charter provider that your yacht is well maintained and that any snags or problems will be solved quickly, so you can get back to having fun with family and friends, is key to making the most of your time afloat.

For over 50 years Sunsail has been running charter fleets, so it knows more than a thing or two about keeping boats in tip-top condition. Of course, things can go wrong, and troubleshooting any problems accurately and quickly is a skill all Sunsail technicians need to have in their armoury.

Choosing the right boat

Charter boats can have a rough life and undergo a lot of wear and tear, given that they’re actively sailed for most of the year.

Sunsail has one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, with an average charter life of five years. While catamarans dominate at Sunsail’s Caribbean bases, in Greece, Croatia and Italy monohulls are still very popular.

Yachts range from 33ft-53ft Jeanneau and Beneteau models, to new Dufours, which are now the sole provider of monohulls for Sunsail and include the Dufour 37, Dufour 41, and Dufour 44. Robertson and Caine dominate the multihull fleet.

This standardisation of the fleet across all Sunsail bases means customers can always be confident in the boat they charter, and familiar with how the yacht operates, helping them ease into their sailing holiday wherever it may be.

Sunsail’s development team works closely with the boat yards to ensure the yachts produced meet customer expectations, often based on feedback.

“We do pay attention to what our customers want,” explained Claire Shields, the base manager for Lefkas and regional manager for Greece for Sunsail and The Moorings.

“For example, we have slab reefing across the entire fleet because the feedback from customers is that it is easier. We did have roller furling in the old days, but occasionally, it got stuck, hadn’t been fully rolled away, or there was a crease, which you spent time sorting out.

“We’ve also switched to electric outboards across the monohull fleet in the Med. Initially, this was for environmental and sustainability reasons, but it’s proved to be popular with the customers as they weigh a lot less than the older petrol outboards, and they are so easy to use. So the boats are now much more user-friendly.”

Bareboat charters remain a popular Sunsail charter holiday in the Mediterranean, although skippered charters are on the rise, as is the Flotilla Starter course which is designed for complete beginners who are taught the basics of sailing with an RYA-accredited instructor.

Flotillas are also incredibly popular, in part because a skipper, technician and host are always on hand, if needed.

Rigorous annual maintenance

Before the start of the charter season in the Mediterranean, every boat engine and system, such as the air conditioning, generator, windlass, heads and electronics, is given a full service.

“Sunsail has a digital maintenance programme to ensure nothing is missed,” explained the technical manager at Lefkas, Brian Webb. “To get the best programme, we have combined the maintenance schedules from all of the other bases, as well as guidelines from the engine manufacturers to produce a programme that really works.”

The charter season runs from April to October in the Mediterranean, whereas in the Caribbean it is year-round, so boats there are taken out of commission for one to two weeks, allowing the same level of maintenance to be carried out.

Lefkas has 12 full-time technicians in the season, four of whom are dedicated flotilla technicians. Most training is done on the job, and Sunsail has its own academy, which is based primarily in the Caribbean where there is a shortage of skilled technicians.

Across the company, Sunsail also ensures the entire team has access to the latest industry developments.

“Today, boats are more complicated than 20 years ago; we have watermakers, generators, and chartplotters,” explains Claire Shields. “So we work with suppliers, like Yanmar, Raymarine, B&G, and Victron to run courses for our technicians so their knowledge stays current and up to date.”

Commitment to keeping you sailing

With such a rigorous start-of-season maintenance programme, it’s not surprising that the majority of charters run smoothly without issue. But this is sailing, and gear can break.

Sunsail is one of the few charter companies worldwide to provide, as standard, a four-hour commitment to fix any essential equipment within four hours of the customer contacting the base within the defined sailing hours, typically 8am-5pm; boats must also be within a 20-mile radius of the base. Essential equipment covers the engine, transmission, windlass, sails, standing and running rigging and battery and alternator.

“We solve 95% of problems on the phone or within the four hours,” explains Claire Shields. “Video calling has been incredible as people can send us a video so we can see if there is a problem and help them solve it. If I have a tip for people coming out on a Sunsail charter holiday, it’s to make sure you download WhatsApp to your phone.”

Boat checks before you leave

Before a customer steps on board their boat, a thorough turnaround checklist is completed. This not only ensures the boat is in perfect condition, but also provides servicing records for the boat’s owner.

First, engine, generator and watermaker hours are recorded to ensure service intervals are met.

Engine checks include inspecting engine mounts and filters, checking oil and coolant levels, belts and starting the engine to check gauges. The engine bay will also be cleaned, if necessary, so any leaks or problems can be easily spotted.

All of the batteries are checked along with voltages; Sunsail uses AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) batteries across the fleet at Lefkas. All the power management systems, watermaker, generator, air conditioning, electronics, windlass, instruments, lights, fans, shower and bilge pumps and holding tanks, and heads are then visually checked and turned on, to make sure they are working correctly.

Running rigging, sail sliders, shackles, battens and the mast are visually inspected, as is the gas locker pipework, bimini, swim platform, lockers, door hinges and handles, hatches and portlights, grill and stove, fridge and freezer, woodwork, and saloon table fittings. The boat’s steering is also checked, and a VHF check is done by calling the base office.

Finally, the water tank and fuel tank are filled, and the electric outboard engine battery is put on charge.

How you should prepare for your Sunsail charter holiday

You’ve decided on your destination, so what should you do now before booking your Sunsail charter?

The most important thing is to check that you meet the regulations and requirements for chartering the boat. Sunsail has a Sailing CV section on its website which allows you to fill in your sailing qualifications and experience so you are matched with the most suitable holiday option.

If you are new to sailing, look at the options available at the three Sunsail sailing schools at Lefkas in Greece, Agana in Croatia or Portsmouth in the UK. Alternatively, you could choose a Flotilla Starter, where you will be taught the basics of sailing with an RYA-accredited instructor.

Even if you are an experienced sailor, it is still worth brushing up on your skills before arriving, says Tom Marsden, who has worked as a flotilla technician and skipper at Sunsail for the last three years.

Once you have booked, a Sunsail account will be created for you, giving you access to the online E-Gate portal, where you will find a personalised checklist. This will include providing details of your charter party and watching the mandatory charter safety precaution video.

This allows you to get to grips with the basics ahead of raising any questions you might have with your skipper or technician during the briefing. You can also use E-Gate to check booking details, including transfers, receive regular updates and reminders as your holiday approaches, and explore the E-Guide for your chosen Sunsail destination.

All of the E-Guides are based on extensive local knowledge and experience, and include suggested itineraries, details of bays and harbours to explore, the sailing time to get there, facilities and things to do at the destination.

There are also full details about the Sunsail charter base, boarding and arrival details, checks to carry out before you leave the base, what to do in the event of an accident or collision, checks you need to do before leaving the boat, useful information on local cuisine, currency and language as well as berthing tips, weather and marine life.

Post-charter checks

All good things must come to an end, and eventually you’ll have to point the bow back to the Sunsail charter base. In Lefkas, boats need to be back by 5pm. You’ll be met by a member of the Sunsail team who will help catch your lines and get you moored safely ahead of a debrief.

This will cover all of the boat’s systems and performance, and the briefing booklet comes with three clear diagrams so customers can mark where any issues might be. There is also a full end-of-charter debrief checklist so any problems can be quickly identified and assigned to the base technical team for fixing ahead of the next charter. Airport transfers will also be confirmed.

All that is left is for you to enjoy your last night on board before disembarking by 9am the following morning to fly home with memories of your charter adventure with Sunsail.

