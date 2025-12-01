Protect your outboard engine from theft with the innovative Monimoto 9 GPS tracker

Sponsor Content created with Monimoto

The thieves came in the middle of the night. They breached a razor-wired fence, cut off the electricity, disabled the CCTV, and got away with 10 outboard engines, leaving the boatyard owner in Cornwall with £200,000 worth of damage.

Marine crime is rising in the UK, with thieves targeting outboard engines, boats, jet skis, and other valuable equipment.

The National Crime Agency has even warned that organised crime groups are stealing vessels and equipment for smuggling people across the Channel.

In winter, the stakes are even higher – owners are not using their boats for months, and the long hours of darkness favour criminals, so it’s crucial to stay proactive when it comes to ensuring your boat and outboard engine are as safe as possible.

Monimoto – the reliable and innovative solution for outboard engine security

Monimoto, the producer of anti-theft GPS trackers for outboard engines and other property types, offers an innovative solution for people who appreciate the peace of mind.

The company’s products are popular among motorcycle owners in the UK, with 10,000 units sold in 2025 alone.

Its latest tracker, the Monimoto 9, features a sleek matte black exterior that seamlessly blends with an engine and outboard equipment. It is compact, lightweight, wireless, and can be installed in minutes.

Once paired with a key fob and an app on your mobile device, and discreetly hidden inside your outboard engine, it automatically keeps watch 24/7.

Monimoto will call you within 1 minute if your engine or boat is being moved without your permission. In addition to calling, it will activate live GPS tracking, empowering you to respond swiftly and share the precise location with authorities.

The timing in the case of theft is crucial – by alerting the police and pinpointing the exact location of their property, owners increase the chances of recovering their valued possessions.

Recovery in 28 minutes

Monimoto’s customer and Edinburgh local, Noah, was visiting a relative in the care home when he got a call from Monimoto saying his motorbike was being moved from a nearby car park.

“The carpark had CCTV, so I just parked the bike, locked it up with a steering lock, and figured it’ll be fine for a few minutes,” says Noah. But that was not the case.

When he rushed outside to see what was going on, the motorcycle was already gone. The police arrived in 8 minutes and located the stolen bike in a local storage unit in less than half an hour.

The fire brigade was called in to break into the unit, and the motorcycle was found unscathed.

24/7 protection without wiring or external power

Powered by a rechargeable battery, Monimoto 9 provides up to one year of protection on a single charge.

Built to endure harsh conditions, it is waterproof and dustproof with an IP68 rating.

Equipped with an embedded eSIM, Monimoto offers worldwide coverage across 2G, 4G, and 5G networks.

With integrated GPS and GSM connectivity, it operates as a fully autonomous system that relies on GSM connections.

A key fob for the boat tracker is included. It will deactivate the GPS tracker as soon as it detects that you are using it and the fob is close by.

Installation is quick and straightforward, taking just a few minutes.

Price: £149 (device only)

First two months of connectivity are free, after that – just £39 per year

Find out more at: monimoto.com