Seadog of the Month: Pickle the adventurer

Stephen Torrance's Shih Tzu cross puppy Pickle has claimed a coveted 'Seadog of the Month' slot in Practical Boat Owner magazine's June issue...

Stephen Torrance shared this photo of puppy Pickle on his first passage aboard a Leisure 20 off Pwllheli, Wales.

Stephen said: “Pickle is a Shih Tzu cross who had the misfortune of being taken by a family who enjoy a very varied lifestyle which means he has to endure many forms of transport.

“He has taken to it very well provided he can get his beer in a local pub most evenings.

“It would not be unusual for Pickle to travel by sidecar to the harbour, be rowed to a yacht and go sailing in North Wales.

“A kayak trip from the boat would sometimes be included too, before a forest or mountain walk on the Llyn Peninsula where he lives.

“He also enjoys a bit of caravanning and road trips in our old Morris Minor Traveller.

“Pickle never complains and hasn’t got a bad bone in his body. He was gifted to us as a puppy by a lovely family in Cheshire and we look forward to many years of adventure with him.

“His name was the choice of our granddaughter Luna who adores him. His most exciting moment is as soon as he sees her when he is ecstatic for at least five minutes.”

As Seadog of the Month, Pickle won a Red Original Dog Buoyancy aid, in extra small size, blue to match his boat and sail covers.

Win a red original buoyancy aid

Send us your seadog photograph and 200 words about your pet to pbo@futurenet.com

The Seadog of the Month winner will receive a red original Dog Buoyancy Aid!

Designed to support a positive swimming position it features durable, waterproof, tear-resistant Cordura fabric, grab handles, reflective detailing, a lead attachment and wide front leg for increased range of motion.

Available in five sizes.

For more information, visit redoriginal.com