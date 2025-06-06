Summer issue – 5 June

Battery management made simple, Plastic vs metal seacocks: which is best? Anchoring with shore lines explained, Tips for replacing curved windows; The appeal of the Westerly Typhoon 37 and MORE!

Order the Summer 2025 issue online now

Battery management made simple

Never run out of electrical power again – all you need to know

Plastic vs Metal Seacocks

The pros and cons of composite and metal seacocks – and how to maintain them

DZR explained

Bronze, brass or DZR? Expert advice on metal thru-hull fittings

How to change an anode

Best techniques to ensure vulnerable metal is protected

Anchoring with shore lines

How to keep your boat secure

Westerly Typhoon 37

One of the most popular Westerly models and alternative models to consider

Become fully inverted

Guide to installing an inverter on your boat

Bending acrylic

Tips for replacing curved windows on board

“Why I should have read the almanac!”

Lessons learned after surfing in a Snapdragon

Manoeuvring in shallow water

First time using remote bow-thrusters

Cruising in company

Sailing from Weymouth to the Channel Islands, France and back

Lugger restorations

Historic Scottish fishing vessel

Good landings

The appeal of small sailing boats that can take the ground

Keeping clean

How to keep muck out of your engine

Ask the experts

How do I prevent rigging fatigue and failure? What is the best way to weld anchor chain? How do I move my mainsheet traveller?