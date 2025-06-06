Summer issue – 5 June

Battery management made simple, Plastic vs metal seacocks: which is best? Anchoring with shore lines explained, Tips for replacing curved windows; The appeal of the Westerly Typhoon 37 and MORE!
Battery management made simple
Never run out of electrical power again – all you need to know
Plastic vs Metal Seacocks
The pros and cons of composite and metal seacocks – and how to maintain them
DZR explained
Bronze, brass or DZR? Expert advice on metal thru-hull fittings
How to change an anode
Best techniques to ensure vulnerable metal is protected
Anchoring with shore lines
How to keep your boat secure
Westerly Typhoon 37
One of the most popular Westerly models and alternative models to consider
Become fully inverted
Guide to installing an inverter on your boat
Bending acrylic
Tips for replacing curved windows on board
“Why I should have read the almanac!”
Lessons learned after surfing in a Snapdragon
Manoeuvring in shallow water
First time using remote bow-thrusters
Cruising in company
Sailing from Weymouth to the Channel Islands, France and back
Lugger restorations
Historic Scottish fishing vessel
Good landings
The appeal of small sailing boats that can take the ground
Keeping clean
How to keep muck out of your engine
Ask the experts
How do I prevent rigging fatigue and failure? What is the best way to weld anchor chain? How do I move my mainsheet traveller?