Summer 2021

Are electric inboard engines suitable for sailing boats? We ask three owners and profile a Plymouth ferry owner as well. Plus top tips on listening to your engine and taking its temperature from Doctor Gilbert Park and some amazing, unusual cruising destinations to boot!
Practical cruisers
German yachts that make great second-hand buys
A ‘proper’ powerboat
Giving up sail for power? The Nimbus 320C is a popular option
Ultimate guide to sea birds
Know your gannets from your gulls and your petrels from your fulmars
Fleeing a volcanic eruption
A cruising family escape an ash cloud in the Grenadines
Baltic odyssey in a dinghy
A father and son camp out under the stars on an historic German waterway
Electric inboards
Is it time to convert to green power? We quiz four owners who have done just that
Calamitous Channel crossing
Concussion, ghostly apparitions and desertion during a tiring voyage
Fast track to RYA Yachtmaster
How lockdown helped one keen sailor to achieve his dream
Learning from experience: Up a creek, aground with a dead battery
How an engine fault, lack of wind and a falling tide led to an embarrassing call to the coastguard
How to check your Engine health
A step by step health check to keep your diesel engine running sweetly
Replace a toerail
Restorers of a classic Atalanta show how to steam bend a new toerail
Restore a clinker hull
Tips, trials and tribulations learned from restoring a wooden gaffer over a four year period
Fit a new tank gauge
Measuring your boat’s water capacity is essential for any cruiser
DIY battery alarm
How to design and build a low voltage battery alarm