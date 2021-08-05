September 2021

We roam far and wide in the latest issue of PBO featuring Greenland’s Wally the Walrus, Norway in a Tall Ship, whale watching in Quebec and going inland in Cornwall. All this and the best practical advice as well…

There’s a surprise in store for cruisers to the Isles of Scilly…

Small boats, big cruising

A selection of very capable boats under 25ft for cruising on a budget

Norway in a tall ship

Detailed recollections of a day aboard the sail training ship Sørlandet

Cities and whales in Quebec

Mixing culture with cetaceans on Canada’s St Lawrence River

12 lakes of Cornwall

Revealing the hidden gems found inland of Cornwall’s fabulous coast

Sailing tales from the PBO Project Boat’s previous owner

Boat Electrics 101 review

Maintenance guru Nigel Calder’s back-to-basics boat wiring course

9 inflatable tenders on test

Lightweight, portable inflatable tenders you can carry and stow

Ferrying a family off a mudbank

Using ingenuity and practical skills

Inland adventure

Test sail of a floating garden shed

The surveyor’s verdict following inspection of the PBO Project Boat exterior

How to replace rudder bushes

Changing wobbly bushes on a transom-hung rudder

Visibility clear ahead

How to build a carbon-fibre cockpit windscreen with sprayhood for a yacht

Make your own rope

Traditional rope making skills brought to life

How to Antifoul a saildrive leg

Expert advice on the right type of paint to avoid corrosion