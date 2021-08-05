September 2021

We roam far and wide in the latest issue of PBO featuring Greenland’s Wally the Walrus, Norway in a Tall Ship, whale watching in Quebec and going inland in Cornwall. All this and the best practical advice as well…
Face to face with a walrus
There’s a surprise in store for cruisers to the Isles of Scilly…
Small boats, big cruising
A selection of very capable boats under 25ft for cruising on a budget
Norway in a tall ship
Detailed recollections of a day aboard the sail training ship Sørlandet
Cities and whales in Quebec
Mixing culture with cetaceans on Canada’s St Lawrence River
12 lakes of Cornwall
Revealing the hidden gems found inland of Cornwall’s fabulous coast
‘Why I gave away my 5-berth cruiser’
Sailing tales from the PBO Project Boat’s previous owner
Boat Electrics 101 review
Maintenance guru Nigel Calder’s back-to-basics boat wiring course
9 inflatable tenders on test
Lightweight, portable inflatable tenders you can carry and stow
Ferrying a family off a mudbank
Using ingenuity and practical skills
Inland adventure
Test sail of a floating garden shed
Survey results: Hull, deck & rig of Maxi 84
The surveyor’s verdict following inspection of the PBO Project Boat exterior
How to replace rudder bushes
Changing wobbly bushes on a transom-hung rudder
Visibility clear ahead
How to build a carbon-fibre cockpit windscreen with sprayhood for a yacht
Make your own rope
Traditional rope making skills brought to life
How to Antifoul a saildrive leg
Expert advice on the right type of paint to avoid corrosion