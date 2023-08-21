October issue – on sale 31 August

How to enjoy big adventures in small boats, the best 25ft-40ft boat for first time buyers, NEW BOAT TEST of the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380, maintain your boat and save money with our guides to soldering, how to replace tender valves and winch servicing tips from Harken ... and more!

Enjoy big adventures in small boats

Jester Challenger skippers talk to Jake Kavanagh about seamanship, gear for solo sailing and handling heavy weather.

NEW boat test

Peter Poland puts the new Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380 through its paces

Best boats for first time buyers

Duncan Kent shares the best 25ft-40ft sail and power boats for those taking to the water for the first time

Banish the damp on board!

Keep your boat as dry as a bone with our dehumidifiers buyer’s guide

Winch servicing

Experts from Harken share their industry tips

Using a storm jib

Pip Hare on how to sail better in heavy weather

The capture of Amazon

Sophie Neville’s tales from the filming of the classic children’s film, Swallows and Amazons

Prop wrap off Guernsey

Great seamanship without an engine

Fixing shore power

Understanding reverse polarity and smart charging

Soldering explained

Expert tips for a proper job

Replacing tender valves

Give your inflatable a longer life

Masthead upgrade

Fabricating a masthead crane

Escaping the mud

How to get off a mud grounding

Family flotilla

The trials, tribulations – and fun – of sailing with young children in the Ionian

Practical projects

Installing a new bunk in the forepeak

New gear

Batteries, EPIRBS, saildrive rope cutter and more