October issue – on sale 31 August

Enjoy big adventures in small boats
Jester Challenger skippers talk to Jake Kavanagh about seamanship, gear for solo sailing and handling heavy weather.
NEW boat test
Peter Poland puts the new Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380 through its paces
Best boats for first time buyers
Duncan Kent shares the best 25ft-40ft sail and power boats for those taking to the water for the first time
Banish the damp on board!
Keep your boat as dry as a bone with our dehumidifiers buyer’s guide
Winch servicing
Experts from Harken share their industry tips
Using a storm jib
Pip Hare on how to sail better in heavy weather
The capture of Amazon
Sophie Neville’s tales from the filming of the classic children’s film, Swallows and Amazons
Prop wrap off Guernsey
Great seamanship without an engine
Fixing shore power
Understanding reverse polarity and smart charging
Soldering explained
Expert tips for a proper job
Replacing tender valves
Give your inflatable a longer life
Masthead upgrade
Fabricating a masthead crane
Escaping the mud
How to get off a mud grounding
Family flotilla
The trials, tribulations – and fun – of sailing with young children in the Ionian
Practical projects
Installing a new bunk in the forepeak
New gear
Batteries, EPIRBS, saildrive rope cutter and more