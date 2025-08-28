October 2025 issue – out 28 August

Preparing a Small Boat for Heavy Weather Sailing; Petrol vs Electric Outboards; Improve your Boat’s Performance; BayCruiser 21 TESTED; How to Keep your Boat in Europe; Latest Antifouling technology; Introducing Family to Sailing; Budget Engine Overhaul; Onboard Comms: Starlink Mini TESTED offshore; Build your own Fuel Polishing kit; Jazz Turner in her own Words; Installing Air Conditioning; DIY Instrument Repeater; Dealing with Fouled Props; Lug or Gunter Sails? Essential Charter Gear and more!
Heavy weather sailing for small boats
Experts on sail control, deck gear, MOB recovery, cockpit protection and wind vane steering
Same Boat – More Performance
Top tips from better balance to prop choice
Petrol vs Electric Outboards
Which is best?
BayCruiser 21
The trailable weekender tested
New antifouling tech
But does it actually work?
Introducing family to sailing
First-time charter holiday in Greece
Keep your boat in Europe
VAT and the paperwork you will need
Budget engine overhaul
BMC 1.8 engine reconditioned
Second-hand boat focus
Oyster 406 and the best alternative boats
Future of onboard comms?
Starlink Mini tested offshore
Jazz Turner in her own words
Making history in an Albin Vega
Fouled prop, busy harbour
How one skipper coped with sudden power loss
Ask the experts
Maintaining compass accuracy; using chopped strand mat