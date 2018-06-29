October 2018

Build your own daysailer
Nic Compton is delighted by the 15ft home-build Minahouët kit boat

Brilliant ideas from the Golden Globe
Race competitors share their great ideas for single-handing

Steam revival
The age of steam power in boats is still alive and kicking

Outboard maintenance
Back to basics with technical trainer Rob Day from the Honda Institute

Southampton Boat Show
There’s a buzz around this year’s 50th anniversary event…

New boats at Southampton Boat Show
Including six British design debuts

Great new gear at Southampton Boat Show
The best boating kit at the boat show

Bristol Channel guide
An in-depth tour of Britain’s grandest gulf by renowned pilot book author Peter Cumberlidge

Buyer beware…
An unscrupulous boat owner, a dodgy survey and a boat that could have become a fireball on the water

Winter delivery
Annie Hill rides out a blizzard during her New Zealand solo sail

English vs American
How sailors from either side of the Atlantic have rewritten the nautical phrasebook

How a conversion saved a classic
A group of students turned a West Solent One Design racer into a cruiser in the 1960s – but it saved the boat

Avon oldies
The bargain inflatables that have held their value: practical tips and DIY ideas

Hatch cover
How to make your own fixed companionway shelter

Abandoned sea fisher
Floor bearers and waterlines: part one of restoring a sorry-looking abandoned hull into a family sea fisher