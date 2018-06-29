October 2018

Build your own daysailer

Nic Compton is delighted by the 15ft home-build Minahouët kit boat

Brilliant ideas from the Golden Globe

Race competitors share their great ideas for single-handing

Steam revival

The age of steam power in boats is still alive and kicking

Outboard maintenance

Back to basics with technical trainer Rob Day from the Honda Institute

Southampton Boat Show

There’s a buzz around this year’s 50th anniversary event…

New boats at Southampton Boat Show

Including six British design debuts

Great new gear at Southampton Boat Show

The best boating kit at the boat show

Bristol Channel guide

An in-depth tour of Britain’s grandest gulf by renowned pilot book author Peter Cumberlidge

Buyer beware…

An unscrupulous boat owner, a dodgy survey and a boat that could have become a fireball on the water

Winter delivery

Annie Hill rides out a blizzard during her New Zealand solo sail

English vs American

How sailors from either side of the Atlantic have rewritten the nautical phrasebook

How a conversion saved a classic

A group of students turned a West Solent One Design racer into a cruiser in the 1960s – but it saved the boat

Avon oldies

The bargain inflatables that have held their value: practical tips and DIY ideas

Hatch cover

How to make your own fixed companionway shelter

Abandoned sea fisher

Floor bearers and waterlines: part one of restoring a sorry-looking abandoned hull into a family sea fisher