October 2018

Build your own daysailer
Nic Compton is delighted by the 15ft home-build Minahouët kit boat
Brilliant ideas from the Golden Globe
Race competitors share their great ideas for single-handing
Steam revival
The age of steam power in boats is still alive and kicking
Outboard maintenance
Back to basics with technical trainer Rob Day from the Honda Institute
Southampton Boat Show
There’s a buzz around this year’s 50th anniversary event…
New boats at Southampton Boat Show
Including six British design debuts
Great new gear at Southampton Boat Show
The best boating kit at the boat show
Bristol Channel guide
An in-depth tour of Britain’s grandest gulf by renowned pilot book author Peter Cumberlidge
Buyer beware…
An unscrupulous boat owner, a dodgy survey and a boat that could have become a fireball on the water
Winter delivery
Annie Hill rides out a blizzard during her New Zealand solo sail
English vs American
How sailors from either side of the Atlantic have rewritten the nautical phrasebook
How a conversion saved a classic
A group of students turned a West Solent One Design racer into a cruiser in the 1960s – but it saved the boat
Avon oldies
The bargain inflatables that have held their value: practical tips and DIY ideas
Hatch cover
How to make your own fixed companionway shelter
Abandoned sea fisher
Floor bearers and waterlines: part one of restoring a sorry-looking abandoned hull into a family sea fisher