November 2025 issue – out 25 September

Banish damp on board
Top tips for keeping your boat dry this winter
Solar, hydro and wind
Sailors reveal the benefits…and what can go wrong!
6 legendary boats that shaped design
From Oppis to the Folkboat and the mighty Swan 36
How to have a smooth-running engine
Expert guide to engine fluids
12,000-mile gear test
How boats and gear are surviving in the Mini Globe Race
Get the most from your wind vane steering
Pendulum servo self-steering gear and how to set them up correctly
Dismasted off The Lizard
One sailor shares the lessons he learned after losing the mast off the Cornish coast
Keep pests at bay
Banishing pests from your boat
150 years of the RYA
The 150-year evolution of the Royal Yachting Association
Radio fitting
Installing a remote-controlled audio system
The boatyard at the crossroads to the world
How do you fix boats in the middle of the Atlantic?
How to raft up short-handed
How to cope with busy marinas
Cruising the Arctic Circle
Mountains, deep anchorages, fjords and endless daylight
Ask the experts
Rig tension, removing old adhesive and anode content