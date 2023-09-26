November issue – on sale 28 September

The boat owner’s ultimate guide to wood, the best coastal cruisers under 40ft, laying up – top tips to beat the bug, sailing around every island in England and Wales... and more!

Guide to wood

Which wood for which job?

In praise of plywood

New ways of building boats using plywood

The best coastal cruisers under 40ft

Duncan Kent chooses a selection of the best sail and motor boats under 40ft most suitable for adventurous coastal cruising

How to look after your diesel fuel

Expert advice on modern fuel

Laying-up your boat

Top tips from the PBO experts to keep your boat and gear in good condition over the winter months

Replacing a gaiter

How to change a saildrive gaiter

Build a doghouse

Improving cockpit protection

Transatlantic first

Ann Davison, the first woman to sail solo across the Atlantic

Sailing round every island

One man’s challenge to sail around every island of England and Wales

Tried & tested

A sailing log app, a head torch and spiced rum put to the test

Atlantic crossing timings

When’s the best time to set sail?

Rudder failure mid-Pacific

Ingenuity to maintain steerage

Sloop sailing in the 1960s

Memories of a golden age

Ask the experts

Water pump seal fi x, engine oil leak solutions and seacock queries

Helping others in trouble

Tips for safe minor rescues

New gear

Fridges and more

Little ships and the wrong sort of waves

Why the correct manoeuvres for the sea conditions will reduce hogging and sagging stress on both ship and crew

HVO diesel: fuel of the future?

Myth or miracle?