November issue – on sale 28 September

The boat owner’s ultimate guide to wood, the best coastal cruisers under 40ft, laying up – top tips to beat the bug, sailing around every island in England and Wales... and more!
Order the November 2023 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Guide to wood
Which wood for which job?
In praise of plywood
New ways of building boats using plywood
The best coastal cruisers under 40ft
Duncan Kent chooses a selection of the best sail and motor boats under 40ft most suitable for adventurous coastal cruising
How to look after your diesel fuel
Expert advice on modern fuel
Laying-up your boat
Top tips from the PBO experts to keep your boat and gear in good condition over the winter months
Replacing a gaiter
How to change a saildrive gaiter
Build a doghouse
Improving cockpit protection
Transatlantic first
Ann Davison, the first woman to sail solo across the Atlantic
Sailing round every island
One man’s challenge to sail around every island of England and Wales
Tried & tested
A sailing log app, a head torch and spiced rum put to the test
Atlantic crossing timings
When’s the best time to set sail?
Rudder failure mid-Pacific
Ingenuity to maintain steerage
Sloop sailing in the 1960s
Memories of a golden age
Ask the experts
Water pump seal fi x, engine oil leak solutions and seacock queries
Helping others in trouble
Tips for safe minor rescues
New gear
Fridges and more
Little ships and the wrong sort of waves
Why the correct manoeuvres for the sea conditions will reduce hogging and sagging stress on both ship and crew
HVO diesel: fuel of the future?
Myth or miracle?