May 2022 – on sale 17th March

She’s afloat! The PBO Project Boat launches after restoration; Big Antifouling Test results; The best British-built 30-footers; ‘How we saved a dismasted yacht’; Seafarer fix and 21 pages of DIY…

The best 30-footers

British-built yachts that are ideal for coastal and occasional offshore sailing

Big Antifouling Test

The results are in for eight antifouling products put through their paces

She’s afloat!

The PBO Project Boat is afl oat following restoration for the start of the next adventure!

Hunter 19 restoration

A keen dinghy racer restores a cruiser and adds a Squib rig

‘How we saved a dismasted yacht’

Meet the ARC+ crew who battled squalls and rough seas to help a fellow sailor in danger

Seafarer fix

How to replace the neon light bulb in a 50-year-old Seafarer Mk2 echo sounder

Global connectivity

A radio amateur enthusiast shares his method for staying in touch on a budget

SSB radio

Why long-range radio skills could determine the Golden Globe Race winner

Tow and be towed

Expert towing tips from the RYA

Pandemic ocean passage

One family’s experience of crossing oceans, negotiating borders and exploring quiet destinations

Narrowboat to Chester

Tackling 66 locks on the historic Shropshire Union Canal

Hurricane in Quebec

A cruising couple encounter extreme weather

Flapping about flags?

No flannel – the common sense approach to flag etiquette

Sailing in the Grenadines

Music, rum punch and stunning scenery on a nine-day charter

Safe working up-mast

Advice for staying safe when working at height