May 2022 – on sale 17th March

She’s afloat! The PBO Project Boat launches after restoration; Big Antifouling Test results; The best British-built 30-footers; ‘How we saved a dismasted yacht’; Seafarer fix and 21 pages of DIY…
The best 30-footers
British-built yachts that are ideal for coastal and occasional offshore sailing
Big Antifouling Test
The results are in for eight antifouling products put through their paces
She’s afloat!
The PBO Project Boat is afl oat following restoration for the start of the next adventure!
Hunter 19 restoration
A keen dinghy racer restores a cruiser and adds a Squib rig
‘How we saved a dismasted yacht’
Meet the ARC+ crew who battled squalls and rough seas to help a fellow sailor in danger
Seafarer fix
How to replace the neon light bulb in a 50-year-old Seafarer Mk2 echo sounder
Global connectivity
A radio amateur enthusiast shares his method for staying in touch on a budget
SSB radio
Why long-range radio skills could determine the Golden Globe Race winner
Tow and be towed
Expert towing tips from the RYA
Pandemic ocean passage
One family’s experience of crossing oceans, negotiating borders and exploring quiet destinations
Narrowboat to Chester
Tackling 66 locks on the historic Shropshire Union Canal
Hurricane in Quebec
A cruising couple encounter extreme weather
Flapping about flags?
No flannel – the common sense approach to flag etiquette
Sailing in the Grenadines
Music, rum punch and stunning scenery on a nine-day charter
Safe working up-mast
Advice for staying safe when working at height