May issue – out 14 March

15 fixes at sea: sailors share how to deal with a range of problems afloat from a dismasting and rudder damage to chafe, the essential tools and spares you shouldn’t set sail without, how to make your running rigging last longer, a complete guide to anodes, the best second hand boats to take offshore.. and more!

Fixes at Sea

Transatlantic sailors share how they used their ingenuity – and sometimes bravery – to cope with emergencies on passage

What is inside your toolbox?

The tools and spares you shouldn’t leave without

Guide to anodes

Understanding anodes and way to improve their performance on your boat

How to make your running rigging last longer

A step-by-step guide for end-to-ending your running rigging

Innovative lifejacket design tested

Fox Morgan tried the new Mustang Atlas 190

Want to cruise further afield?

Duncan Kent reveals the best second hand sail and power boats for taking offshore

Drying out in a motorboat

Tips for drying moorings

The tragic tale of solo sailor Roman Titov

Roger D Taylor on how the Russian sailor repaired his dismasted yacht, only for it to end in tragedy

Channel Island 22 refit

Preparing a 40-year-old 22ft motorboat for cruising in comfort

Build your own boat stand!

One PBO reader’s practical project

200 years of the RNLI

Why the selflessness of the volunteers remains crucial to the service’s success

Six rivers and a backwater

Sailing with wind and tide on six wonderful East Coast rivers

Ask the experts

EU VAT-paid status and what is the best bilge paint.

Two-day blow

Attempting to outrun Storm Babette in an Atalanta 25; one reader’s cautionary tale

Electric RIBS on test

We put the Vita Power Seal and Sea Dog RIBS through their paces

Converted Hastings boats

The charm of these timeless luggers