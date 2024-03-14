May issue – out 14 March

15 fixes at sea: sailors share how to deal with a range of problems afloat from a dismasting and rudder damage to chafe, the essential tools and spares you shouldn’t set sail without, how to make your running rigging last longer, a complete guide to anodes, the best second hand boats to take offshore.. and more!
Fixes at Sea
Transatlantic sailors share how they used their ingenuity – and sometimes bravery – to cope with emergencies on passage
What is inside your toolbox?
The tools and spares you shouldn’t leave without
Guide to anodes
Understanding anodes and way to improve their performance on your boat
How to make your running rigging last longer
A step-by-step guide for end-to-ending your running rigging
Innovative lifejacket design tested
Fox Morgan tried the new Mustang Atlas 190
Want to cruise further afield?
Duncan Kent reveals the best second hand sail and power boats for taking offshore
Drying out in a motorboat
Tips for drying moorings
The tragic tale of solo sailor Roman Titov
Roger D Taylor on how the Russian sailor repaired his dismasted yacht, only for it to end in tragedy
Channel Island 22 refit
Preparing a 40-year-old 22ft motorboat for cruising in comfort
Build your own boat stand!
One PBO reader’s practical project
200 years of the RNLI
Why the selflessness of the volunteers remains crucial to the service’s success
Six rivers and a backwater
Sailing with wind and tide on six wonderful East Coast rivers
Ask the experts
EU VAT-paid status and what is the best bilge paint.
Two-day blow
Attempting to outrun Storm Babette in an Atalanta 25; one reader’s cautionary tale
Electric RIBS on test
We put the Vita Power Seal and Sea Dog RIBS through their paces
Converted Hastings boats
The charm of these timeless luggers