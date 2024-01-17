March issue – out 18 January

The kit you shouldn’t sail offshore without, the right boat insurance for you, how to manage E5 & E10 petrol, the best used boats for families, a step by step guide to make a low friction ring .. and more!
Order the March 2024 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
The ultimate gear test
Transatlantic sailors talk power management, batteries, solar, steering gear…and more!
How to get the best boat insurance
Expert advice on getting the right type of cover for your boat and your type of cruising
Outboard fuel
Tips for managing E5 and E10 petrol so your engine runs sweet
Coppercoat vs Traditional antifouling
One reader shares the results of their test of both coatings
Boats for families
Duncan Kent shares his pick of the best sail and power boats for sailing with friends and family
Westerly Cirrus and Tiger
Two excellent fast cruisers that can be bought for the price of a decent sofa
Can osmosis cause my boat to sink?
Surveyor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies shares the signs you should look out for
Acid and its uses on board
When and where you can apply it safely
How I built my 18ft motorboat
Ben Russell shares the build of his Selway Fisher Clyde
Boat buying after Brexit
Broker advice on how to avoid the pitfalls of buying a boat
DIY low friction ring
Step-by-step guide to making a low friction ring with integrated soft shackle
Make your own cockpit grate
Turning redundant old wooden kitchen shelves into a new cockpit grate
Ask the experts
What is the best way to stick down teak planking? Why is my outboard so unreliable?
Handle rough weather
Motorboat handling when conditions are challenging
Tried and Tested
PBO tests the What’s Ashore app and Chathan waterproof leather boots
Thames odyssey
22 days aboard a 22ft river cruiser
Seasickness offshore
George Stanton shares the lessons he learned after battling mal de mer aboard his 17ft boat while crossing the North Sea