March issue – out 18 January

The kit you shouldn’t sail offshore without, the right boat insurance for you, how to manage E5 & E10 petrol, the best used boats for families, a step by step guide to make a low friction ring .. and more!

Order the March 2024 issue online now

The ultimate gear test

Transatlantic sailors talk power management, batteries, solar, steering gear…and more!

How to get the best boat insurance

Expert advice on getting the right type of cover for your boat and your type of cruising

Outboard fuel

Tips for managing E5 and E10 petrol so your engine runs sweet

Coppercoat vs Traditional antifouling

One reader shares the results of their test of both coatings

Boats for families

Duncan Kent shares his pick of the best sail and power boats for sailing with friends and family

Westerly Cirrus and Tiger

Two excellent fast cruisers that can be bought for the price of a decent sofa

Can osmosis cause my boat to sink?

Surveyor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies shares the signs you should look out for

Acid and its uses on board

When and where you can apply it safely

How I built my 18ft motorboat

Ben Russell shares the build of his Selway Fisher Clyde

Boat buying after Brexit

Broker advice on how to avoid the pitfalls of buying a boat

DIY low friction ring

Step-by-step guide to making a low friction ring with integrated soft shackle

Make your own cockpit grate

Turning redundant old wooden kitchen shelves into a new cockpit grate

Ask the experts

What is the best way to stick down teak planking? Why is my outboard so unreliable?

Handle rough weather

Motorboat handling when conditions are challenging

Tried and Tested

PBO tests the What’s Ashore app and Chathan waterproof leather boots

Thames odyssey

22 days aboard a 22ft river cruiser

Seasickness offshore

George Stanton shares the lessons he learned after battling mal de mer aboard his 17ft boat while crossing the North Sea