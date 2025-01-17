March issue – on sale 16 January

How to fix a fouled prop at sea, Battery care do’s and don’ts, Heavy weather skills for multihulls, The enduring appeal of a Cornish Shrimper, Do we really need radar reflectors? How to maintain your engine saildrive and MORE!
Fouled props
How to fix them at sea including useful kit and advice from skippers who have gone over the sie to clear their prop
Battery care do’s & don’ts
Tips to prolong battery life
Radar reflectors
Do we really need them?
New boat focus: the Elan I43
Our verdict on this wide and thoroughly modern cruiser
Saildrive maintenance
How to keep it running smoothly
Storm sailing in a multihull
Tactics to keep you safe in heavy weather
Improve your heads
How one sailor replaced the pumps and modified heads installation for easier servicing
Replaced vinyl headlining
Installing insulation and maple strips on a Westerly Konsort
Build your own plywood dinghy
Plans for a stitch-and-glue 8ft tender
Deck replacement
How to lay a new teak deck
Importance of scheduled maintenance
boatcare experts on how to keep your boat in top conditions
First voyage into foreign waters
Lessons learnt from a first extended cruise
Enduring popularity
Shining a light on the Cornish Shrimper
Ask the experts
Why has the prop turned black? Advice to tackle a coolant leak
Fjords, fog and glaciers
Exploring Norway’s stunning west coast in a 49ft steel hulled yacht