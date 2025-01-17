March issue – on sale 16 January

How to fix a fouled prop at sea, Battery care do’s and don’ts, Heavy weather skills for multihulls, The enduring appeal of a Cornish Shrimper, Do we really need radar reflectors? How to maintain your engine saildrive and MORE!

Fouled props

How to fix them at sea including useful kit and advice from skippers who have gone over the sie to clear their prop

Battery care do’s & don’ts

Tips to prolong battery life

Radar reflectors

Do we really need them?

New boat focus: the Elan I43

Our verdict on this wide and thoroughly modern cruiser

Saildrive maintenance

How to keep it running smoothly

Storm sailing in a multihull

Tactics to keep you safe in heavy weather

Improve your heads

How one sailor replaced the pumps and modified heads installation for easier servicing

Replaced vinyl headlining

Installing insulation and maple strips on a Westerly Konsort

Build your own plywood dinghy

Plans for a stitch-and-glue 8ft tender

Deck replacement

How to lay a new teak deck

Importance of scheduled maintenance

boatcare experts on how to keep your boat in top conditions

First voyage into foreign waters

Lessons learnt from a first extended cruise

Enduring popularity

Shining a light on the Cornish Shrimper

Ask the experts

Why has the prop turned black? Advice to tackle a coolant leak

Fjords, fog and glaciers

Exploring Norway’s stunning west coast in a 49ft steel hulled yacht