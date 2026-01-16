March 2026 issue – out 15 January

Boat electrics made easy; Restoring a £1 boat; Easy ways to revive your canopy; How to find the perfect crew; How to lower your mast while afloat; Upgrade your windlass; Buyers’ guide to onboard heaters; Why this couple downsized from sail to power; Colregs for cruisers; Is shared boat ownership for you? Get rid of the heads stink and more!

Electrics made easy

Circuits and charging, multimeter use and battery testing

Colregs for cruisers

Advice for avoiding collisions, based on experience

Subscription boating

Delving into the various clubs and models for shared boat ownership

Get rid of the stink!

Installing a sanitiser to banish the odours of smelly marine toilets

Restoring a wreck

How one owner restored a 1953 £1 three-tonner

Best methods for coiling rope

Techniques for keeping lines neat and tidy

Buyers’ guide to cabin heaters

Budget-friendly options for staying warm this winter

Crew 101

How to choose and manage a competent crew for extended cruising

Water pump woes

How to fix an engine sea water pump

Best boats for North Sea crossings

The second-hand sub-45ft boats for sailing from Scotland to Norway

Success with compression joints

A step-by-step guide to making compression joints for fuel systems

Revive your canopy

Life-extending fixes for your canopy to make it usable next season

Light cruising dinghies

Finding a boat that’s easy to launch by hand for enclosed water sailing

Lowing your mast

Techniques for mast lowering on the water

Ask the Experts

Cutless bearing wear, gas safety and troubleshooting GPS problems