March 2026 issue – out 15 January

Boat electrics made easy; Restoring a £1 boat; Easy ways to revive your canopy; How to find the perfect crew; How to lower your mast while afloat; Upgrade your windlass; Buyers' guide to onboard heaters; Why this couple downsized from sail to power; Colregs for cruisers; Is shared boat ownership for you? Get rid of the heads stink and more!
Electrics made easy
Circuits and charging, multimeter use and battery testing
Colregs for cruisers
Advice for avoiding collisions, based on experience
Subscription boating
Delving into the various clubs and models for shared boat ownership
Get rid of the stink!
Installing a sanitiser to banish the odours of smelly marine toilets
Restoring a wreck
How one owner restored a 1953 £1 three-tonner
Best methods for coiling rope
Techniques for keeping lines neat and tidy
Buyers’ guide to cabin heaters
Budget-friendly options for staying warm this winter
Crew 101
How to choose and manage a competent crew for extended cruising
Water pump woes
How to fix an engine sea water pump
Best boats for North Sea crossings
The second-hand sub-45ft boats for sailing from Scotland to Norway
Success with compression joints
A step-by-step guide to making compression joints for fuel systems
Revive your canopy
Life-extending fixes for your canopy to make it usable next season
Light cruising dinghies
Finding a boat that’s easy to launch by hand for enclosed water sailing
Lowing your mast
Techniques for mast lowering on the water
Ask the Experts
Cutless bearing wear, gas safety and troubleshooting GPS problems