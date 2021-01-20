Some restorations become the pride of a nation, while others become expensive embarassments – how does that happen? We find out, plus used boat reviews – including 9 of the best French designs of the last 50 years – and vital, informative info about sail repair and electric bilge pumps. Our boats don’t sail themselves! They take tender loving care and a few tricks of the trade.
TOP STORIES FOR PBO MARCH 2021 ISSUE
Extreme restorations
From historic Tall Ships to Victorian weekenders: what does it really take to bring a piece of maritime history back to life?
Rustler 33 – Used boat review and test sail
David Harding finds performance and impeccable manners aboard this posh but practical weekender
9 of the best French yacht designs from the last 50 years
Rupert Holmes shares his pick of the trend-setting boats of the last 50 years that still make brilliant second-hand buys
Forecast on your phone – 4 of the best weather apps reviewed
Better understand the data that powers your favourite weather apps – and we review the 4 best apps
First time boat owner vs trailer-sailer in need of repair
How a ‘project’ trailer-sailer became the ideal introduction to the world of yachting
Harbour manoeuvres
Tips for short-handed boat handling
AMAZING ADVENTURES
Liveaboard diaries: 1,600-mile ocean beat
Leaks and long days beating into the wind towards Antigua. Read the full back story – The family sailing around the world in a pandemic
A week charter cruise on The Thames
A blissful canal boat holiday with locks, gymnasts and a curious cow
Wild Ionian weather
Getting caught out by severe Mediterranean thunderstorms
Pitchpoled off Portugal
Yann Quenet’s dramatic shipwreck in a 12ft keelboat and his subsequent redesign and round the world adventure
LOCAL KNOWLEDGE, BOAT MAINTENANCE AND IMPROVEMENT
Sound of Sleat – local knowledge
Local knowledge for cruising this beautiful part of Scotland
How to repair a sail
Troubleshooting tips to save your sail and get you home
Improve your bilge pump
Which type of electric bilge pump is best for your boat?
How to replace a chart table
Roger Hughes saves space and gets creative with an antique bureau
How to fit an auxiliary outboard
Installing a second motor on a 36ft motor launch
How to enlarge a steering wheel
Modifying the wheel of an inland waterways cruiser