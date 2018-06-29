March 2019

Sleep easy at anchor

A twin-hook anchoring technique to keep you safe in the roughest storm

Power vs sail?

Should your next boat be power or sail? A helpful guide to deciding…

Yacht design by decade

Part two explores the huge increase in sailing participation and the DIY boatbuilding boom of the 1960s

Used boat test

Port-hopping in Mallorca and Menorca in an Elan Impression 434

Choosing a propeller

For optimum performance and fuel efficiency under engine

How to catch seafood

A practical guide to snaring and preparing tasty dishes

Hydraulic headache

Replacing hydraulic hoses following a steering failure

Giving up sail

Why Martin Yates changed from a Leisure 17 to a classic Elysian 27

Safe anchoring

A powerboater describes his hit and miss experiences with anchors

Fitting a holding tank

PBO reader designs and fits his own heads holding tank

Forward visibility

A step-by-step guide to fitting a windscreen washer pump

A summer delivery

Taking a junk-rigged Wylo on a gruelling New Zealand delivery trip

Defence of the realm

Of 460 Harbour Defence Motor Launches built from the 1930s-60s, just one, Medusa, survives intact

Practical Projects

Installing a portable echo sounder; a black ball fender ‘at anchor’ sign; safe mast storage and more reader tips

Cruising in a rainforest

An adventure along the Suriname River in a cutter rigged Bowman 40

Learning from Experience

Pan Pan was not in the plan

PBO Sketchbook

Fit a cockpit table for comfort. Dick Everitt’s illustrated guide

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: Simply Oreful

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Lights, action

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Don’t forget the flopper stopper

PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: Flare disposal under scrutiny… and more

Regional news: Investigation into grounding… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: A question regarding stern holding, a sticky VHF radio switch and where to relocated a gas cylinder