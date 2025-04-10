June issue – 10 April

Essential skills, planning and kit for your best summer afloat, Bonding & sealants guide, How to sail tidal estuaries, Yacht handing on rivers, Silicone antifouling test, The seamanship of Joshua Slocum, Polish your boat and make it shine! Restoring a Cornish classic motor launch, Budget fuel cleaning, Spotlight on the best-selling models from Moody’s 80s range, Boat interior cleaning tips and MORE!

The Great Escape

Essential skills, planning and kit for your best summer afloat

Bonding & Sealants Guide

How to repair windows, hatches and portlights

Tips for sailing on rivers

Yacht handling in narrow waterways

Second hand focus: Moody 34 and 346

Spotlight on this great second-hand buy and its rivals

Silicone antifouluing test

Biocide-free antifouling performance after a year

How to polish a boat

Tips and tricks from the experts

How clean is your boat’s interior

Why it is not just the outside of your boat that needs care

Bow-thruster fix

Overhauling the electrics on a boat bow-thurster

Motorboating on rivers

Expert boating knowledge for cruising inland waterways

Slocum Spray legend: fact or fiction?

Was Joshua Slocum really the perfect circumnavigtor?

Instrument screen upgrade

Replacing UV-damaged film on instruments

Escape from a hurricane

Weather watching in the Caribbean

Leaving little wake

Praising small, silent sailing boats

Restoring a Cornish classic

A motor launch is brought back to life

Ask the experts

Is mixing metals on skin fittings a good idea? Laying up with chopped strand mat