June issue – 10 April

Essential skills, planning and kit for your best summer afloat, Bonding & sealants guide, How to sail tidal estuaries, Yacht handing on rivers, Silicone antifouling test, The seamanship of Joshua Slocum, Polish your boat and make it shine! Restoring a Cornish classic motor launch, Budget fuel cleaning, Spotlight on the best-selling models from Moody’s 80s range, Boat interior cleaning tips and MORE!
The Great Escape
Essential skills, planning and kit for your best summer afloat
Bonding & Sealants Guide
How to repair windows, hatches and portlights
Tips for sailing on rivers
Yacht handling in narrow waterways
Second hand focus: Moody 34 and 346
Spotlight on this great second-hand buy and its rivals
Silicone antifouluing test
Biocide-free antifouling performance after a year
How to polish a boat
Tips and tricks from the experts
How clean is your boat’s interior
Why it is not just the outside of your boat that needs care
Bow-thruster fix
Overhauling the electrics on a boat bow-thurster
Motorboating on rivers
Expert boating knowledge for cruising inland waterways
Slocum Spray legend: fact or fiction?
Was Joshua Slocum really the perfect circumnavigtor?
Instrument screen upgrade
Replacing UV-damaged film on instruments
Escape from a hurricane
Weather watching in the Caribbean
Leaving little wake
Praising small, silent sailing boats
Restoring a Cornish classic
A motor launch is brought back to life
Ask the experts
Is mixing metals on skin fittings a good idea? Laying up with chopped strand mat