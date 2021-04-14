Back on the water: 10 checks to start the season
Tips to help ensure your boat’s in good condition after lockdown
9 trailable powerboats
Compact, well-built and affordable boats for a great British staycation
Round Britain lessons
Cruising prep advice for facing your fears, using weather apps, reliable kit and having back-up plans
8 budget cruising yachts
Review of top new and used yacht designs from Italy and Slovenia
Choosing solar panels
Ultimate technical buyer’s guide to the best solar panels for your boat
Lifejacket CO2 security
A simple new retrofittable device to make your lifejacket more reliable
Scottish isles in solitude
Discover Scotland’s almost deserted Inner Hebridean anchorages and beaches in a post-COVID world
Learn astro navigation
Delving through boat jumbles, books websites and apps in a quest to learn this traditional form of nav
Every sailor’s nightmare
Grounded high and dry and in full view of everyone..
From trawler to motor-sailer
A liveaboard conversion project of a lifetime
Electric liveaboards
How one couple made their dream of canal cruising with no noise or fumes a reality
Fit a solar panel
Tips for successful installation
Ofcom VHF warning
Advice on new radio regs
Troubleshooting Advice
How to keep your outboard motor running smoothly
Dry out alongside
Techniques for mooring against a harbour wall