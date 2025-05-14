July issue – 8 May

Navigation and your fingertips: an easy guide to digital charts, plotters and MFDs, How to sail around headlands, races and overfalls, 10 ways to save fuel, spotlight on the Pointer 30, Ways to bolster your anchor chain, Tips for switching from varnish to oils and MORE!
Guide to chartplotters
All you need to know to start using electronic navigation
Tidal tactics
How to prepare for sailing around headlands, races and overfalls
New boat test: Pointer 30
The sleek and sporty weekender with plenty of appeal for a coastal sailor
Boat canvas and sail care
How to look after sail and canvaswork to make them last
Can you trust your anchor chain?
How to make sure your ground tackle is up to the job
An alternative to varnish
Transitioning from varnish to wood oil
A smarter dash
Updating a switch panel on a 33ft motor cruiser
10 ways to save fuel
Ways to use less fuel and energy while motoring
Damaged forestay repair
Fixing a forestay after storm damage
Dinghy appeal!
Celebrating 70 years of the Dinghy Cruising Association
Sextants and GPS
The benefits of old and new nav
Second-hand classic
The popular Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 32 and Sun Fast 32
Practical onboard projects
Make your own boarding step
Tried and Tested
The PBO team tests an AIS MOB smart alert beacon and intercom headset
Ask the experts
What has caused my prop to lose a blade? How can I tell what my boat is made of?