July issue – 8 May

Navigation and your fingertips: an easy guide to digital charts, plotters and MFDs, How to sail around headlands, races and overfalls, 10 ways to save fuel, spotlight on the Pointer 30, Ways to bolster your anchor chain, Tips for switching from varnish to oils and MORE!

Order the July 2025 issue online now

Guide to chartplotters

All you need to know to start using electronic navigation

Tidal tactics

How to prepare for sailing around headlands, races and overfalls

New boat test: Pointer 30

The sleek and sporty weekender with plenty of appeal for a coastal sailor

Boat canvas and sail care

How to look after sail and canvaswork to make them last

Can you trust your anchor chain?

How to make sure your ground tackle is up to the job

An alternative to varnish

Transitioning from varnish to wood oil

A smarter dash

Updating a switch panel on a 33ft motor cruiser

10 ways to save fuel

Ways to use less fuel and energy while motoring

Damaged forestay repair

Fixing a forestay after storm damage

Dinghy appeal!

Celebrating 70 years of the Dinghy Cruising Association

Sextants and GPS

The benefits of old and new nav

Second-hand classic

The popular Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 32 and Sun Fast 32

Practical onboard projects

Make your own boarding step

Tried and Tested

The PBO team tests an AIS MOB smart alert beacon and intercom headset

Ask the experts

What has caused my prop to lose a blade? How can I tell what my boat is made of?