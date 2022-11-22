January issue – on sale 24 November

GRP classics; Trailer-sailers; Asymmetric furlers; Birdwatching for boaters; Kit out your seadog; 5,000 miles in a 22ft yacht with a cat; PBO Project Boat sail loft visit; and 17 pages of DIY…
GRP classics
Why ‘classic’ no longer has to mean boats just built of wood
Trailer-sailers: Viko S21
Modern trailer-sailer on test
Super Sailfish 18
Modestly-priced, surprisingly speedy
Tribute to Jeremy Rogers
Fair winds to the Contessa builder
Birdwatching for boaters
Your guide to the seabirds of Britain
Mooring on a budget
What are the practical options?
Kit out your seadog
Sailing with man’s best friend
Skye to Anglesey
Adventures with the tides
Shipping lane rescue
‘The bulk carrier was bearing down’
New tech
Asymmetric furlers explained
Christmas gifts
Great last-minute present ideas
ARC+ sailors set sail
90 boats, 400 crew transatlantic
Epic in the US: Great Loop
5,200 miles in a 22ft boat with a cat
Battery maintenance
How to keep your batteries fit as a fiddle through the winter
Waste holding tank
A compact, economical and user-friendly heads system
Cleaning the fuel tank
How to clear diesel bug sludge from a fuel tank
DIY boatyard ladder
Building a sturdy, safe boatyard ladder on a budget
PBO visits the sail loft
See how the PBO Project Boat’s new sails get stitched
Inflatable checks
Winter checks and improvements for your tender