January 2019

Paint your hull – like new
How DIY two-pack paint can make your boat shine and save £££s. Top tips on techniques
Secrets of the superyachts 2
Surprisingly affordable bright ideas from superyacht yards
Used Boat Shows
For choice and ease of buying second-hand the sensible way, visit a used boat show, says Peter Poland
Making a model
A radio-controlled Colin Archer RS1 model sailboat that performs like the real deal
Engine installation
Mating a scrap van engine and a rescued Volvo outdrive
DIY electric outboard
Part two of the madcap guide explores programming the motor’s electronic controls
Sugarscoop stern
Extending a Macwester Wight’s waterline length
22 hulls and a Hui
A global gathering of Wharram catamarans in deepest Cornwall
Hang on to your mast
Skunky the sea-sick cat and John Simspon endure a wild Atlantic ride
Littlehampton
The historic port, famous for Hillyard yachts, is enjoying a new lease of life
Victorian Britain sail log
An account from 1885 of sailing into Jack Sound without an engine
New Gear
A lightweight outboard, 3D block printer, and innovative wind turbine
Christmas gift guide
Last-minute present ideas including calendars and the new Wonderbag
Seahopper origami boat
Tested! Is a folding dinghy better than an inflatable?
Harvest Cruise
A tranquil cruise along the River Orwell, from Harwich to Ipswich
Dinghy skills for cruisers
A lapsed cruising sailor has a baptism of ice on a dinghy course
Click here to find out more about our latest subscription deals in print.
Or digital format:
PLUS…
Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross
‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: The fact is…: top tips for securing your place in the pantheon of yachting immortals
Columnist Sam Llewellyn: The splice of life
Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: The good, the bad and the ugly
PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop
New regular chandlery offers
News: Maiden ready to make waves again… and more
Regional news: Restrictions on ships in fog… and more
New regular chandlery offers
Readers’ letters: Your views
Ask the experts: Curing hairline cracks, the knotty problem of electrics… and more