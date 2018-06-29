January 2019

Paint your hull – like new

How DIY two-pack paint can make your boat shine and save £££s. Top tips on techniques

Secrets of the superyachts 2

Surprisingly affordable bright ideas from superyacht yards

Used Boat Shows

For choice and ease of buying second-hand the sensible way, visit a used boat show, says Peter Poland

Making a model

A radio-controlled Colin Archer RS1 model sailboat that performs like the real deal

Engine installation

Mating a scrap van engine and a rescued Volvo outdrive

DIY electric outboard

Part two of the madcap guide explores programming the motor’s electronic controls

Sugarscoop stern

Extending a Macwester Wight’s waterline length

22 hulls and a Hui

A global gathering of Wharram catamarans in deepest Cornwall

Hang on to your mast

Skunky the sea-sick cat and John Simspon endure a wild Atlantic ride

Littlehampton

The historic port, famous for Hillyard yachts, is enjoying a new lease of life

Victorian Britain sail log

An account from 1885 of sailing into Jack Sound without an engine

New Gear

A lightweight outboard, 3D block printer, and innovative wind turbine

Christmas gift guide

Last-minute present ideas including calendars and the new Wonderbag

Seahopper origami boat

Tested! Is a folding dinghy better than an inflatable?

Harvest Cruise

A tranquil cruise along the River Orwell, from Harwich to Ipswich

Dinghy skills for cruisers

A lapsed cruising sailor has a baptism of ice on a dinghy course

PLUS…

Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: The fact is…: top tips for securing your place in the pantheon of yachting immortals

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: The splice of life

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: The good, the bad and the ugly

PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: Maiden ready to make waves again… and more

Regional news: Restrictions on ships in fog… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: Curing hairline cracks, the knotty problem of electrics… and more