February 2022 – out Dec 23

Antifouling; budget, eco or longest lifespan?; PBO Project Boat dodgy wiring tackled; Katie McCabe shares her round-Britain adventures; Fairey Swordsman 30 and 20 pages of DIY…
Classic launch refit
Boatbuilding skills to restore a classic wooden launch
Used boat test: Fairey Swordsman 30
Behind the wheel of a classic jet boat with James Bond connections
Condemned!
The PBO Project Boat’s dodgy wiring has to go
Antifouling
Budget, eco or longest lifespan? Top antifouling advice from the experts
Prop shaft bearing
DIY bearing removal tool
Oil pressure buzzer
Improving warning signals
Broken studs
Tips for removing broken steel bolts and studs
Lugger love
Great trailer-sailers; the Emsworth Lugger and Smacks Boat
We sold up and sailed away
Families dreaming of adventure on the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers
Flare-free boat?
Do modern distress signals make pyrotechnic flares obsolete?
Offshore rally safety kit
What safety kit do you need on board for an Atlantic crossing
Katie McCabe round Britain
When you’re 14 and your mum says no to a solo transatlantic adventure, it’s time to consider options closer to home…
Single-pot paint tested
Five years on, how did Toplac paint fare against the elements?
Waterproof bags on test
Red Original Kit Bag and Rucksack
Dismasted off the Needles
Tense moments as a yacht delivery turns nasty off the Isle of Wight
Sailing and hillwalking
Going by sail to access Scotland’s spectacular west coasts walks