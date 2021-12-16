February 2022 – out Dec 23

Antifouling; budget, eco or longest lifespan?; PBO Project Boat dodgy wiring tackled; Katie McCabe shares her round-Britain adventures; Fairey Swordsman 30 and 20 pages of DIY…

Classic launch refit

Boatbuilding skills to restore a classic wooden launch

Used boat test: Fairey Swordsman 30

Behind the wheel of a classic jet boat with James Bond connections

Condemned!

The PBO Project Boat’s dodgy wiring has to go

Antifouling

Budget, eco or longest lifespan? Top antifouling advice from the experts

Prop shaft bearing

DIY bearing removal tool

Oil pressure buzzer

Improving warning signals

Broken studs

Tips for removing broken steel bolts and studs

Lugger love

Great trailer-sailers; the Emsworth Lugger and Smacks Boat

We sold up and sailed away

Families dreaming of adventure on the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers

Flare-free boat?

Do modern distress signals make pyrotechnic flares obsolete?

Offshore rally safety kit

What safety kit do you need on board for an Atlantic crossing

Katie McCabe round Britain

When you’re 14 and your mum says no to a solo transatlantic adventure, it’s time to consider options closer to home…

Single-pot paint tested

Five years on, how did Toplac paint fare against the elements?

Waterproof bags on test

Red Original Kit Bag and Rucksack

Dismasted off the Needles

Tense moments as a yacht delivery turns nasty off the Isle of Wight

Sailing and hillwalking

Going by sail to access Scotland’s spectacular west coasts walks