December 2021

Which kit boat? Build your own boat on a budget; a reader’s voyage into the wilderness – ‘Skye to Orkney with our dog’; Seacocks explained; plus antifoul and rust removal from the PBO Project Boat and 18 pages of DIY…

Into the wilderness

‘Skye to Orkney with our dog’

Which kit boat?

Build your own boat on a budget

Used boat test: Viking Seamaster 27

Getting behind the wheel of this British-built river cruiser

Seacocks explained

Are yours up to the job? Maintenance; Installation; Metal vs composite

‘We chased a drifting yacht with our tender’

It was touch and go whether Tony Preedy could reach his vessel

PBO Project Boat: Hull and keel prep

A gas detector, UV-beating T-shirt, stainless steel water bottle and LED rechargable work lamp given a real-life test

8 lighthouses in 18 hours

Owen Moorhouse cruises south from Newcastle, New South Wales

Bouncing back

The rise of boat shows, boat clubs and staycations afloat

Cruising Welsh valleys

Exploring the fascinating Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

Replacing air valves

How to rejuvenate an ageing Avon Redcrest dinghy by fitting new inflation valves

Threading halyards

Using magnets to thread a halyard down the inside of an aluminium mast

Polishing diesel fuel

A DIY way to clean up fuel that’s been sitting unused in a tank for a little too long

Learning to sail on holiday

Misadventure with a Mirror dinghy in the Isles of Scilly

Winter in Sicily

Cheap overwintering and great places to explore around Syracuse

Tied down tight

Staying aboard during a gale while the yacht’s in a cradle on the hard

Sketchbook tips for safety in the yard

Simple steps to avoid injury when working on the boat