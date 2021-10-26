December 2021

Which kit boat? Build your own boat on a budget; a reader’s voyage into the wilderness – ‘Skye to Orkney with our dog’; Seacocks explained; plus antifoul and rust removal from the PBO Project Boat and 18 pages of DIY…
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Into the wilderness
‘Skye to Orkney with our dog’
Which kit boat?
Build your own boat on a budget
Used boat test: Viking Seamaster 27
Getting behind the wheel of this British-built river cruiser
Seacocks explained
Are yours up to the job? Maintenance; Installation; Metal vs composite
‘We chased a drifting yacht with our tender’
It was touch and go whether Tony Preedy could reach his vessel
PBO Project Boat: Hull and keel prep
A gas detector, UV-beating T-shirt, stainless steel water bottle and LED rechargable work lamp given a real-life test
8 lighthouses in 18 hours
Owen Moorhouse cruises south from Newcastle, New South Wales
Bouncing back
The rise of boat shows, boat clubs and staycations afloat
Cruising Welsh valleys
Exploring the fascinating Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal
Replacing air valves
How to rejuvenate an ageing Avon Redcrest dinghy by fitting new inflation valves
Threading halyards
Using magnets to thread a halyard down the inside of an aluminium mast
Polishing diesel fuel
A DIY way to clean up fuel that’s been sitting unused in a tank for a little too long
Learning to sail on holiday
Misadventure with a Mirror dinghy in the Isles of Scilly
Winter in Sicily
Cheap overwintering and great places to explore around Syracuse
Tied down tight
Staying aboard during a gale while the yacht’s in a cradle on the hard
Sketchbook tips for safety in the yard
Simple steps to avoid injury when working on the boat