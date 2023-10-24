December issue – out on 26 October 2023

How to sell your boat and get the best price, long term test of electric outboards, our view of the new Hanse 348, DIY spinnaker repair, how to ensure your fridge doesn’t waste precious energy... and more!
Order the December 2023 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
How to sell your boat (so you can spend more on your next one!)
Broker and surveyor tips to avoid the pitfalls and get the best price
Electric outboard long-term tested
Remote-steered and tiller models tested
Short on crew?
Duncan Kent chooses the best boats for easy handling – sail and power
Rudder safety checks
Keeping a rudder in fine fettle
Galley makeover
Transforming the boat’s kitchen
Helm steering service
Curing an hydraulic oil leak
Crazed portlights
Replacing acrylic boat windows
Make an efficient fridge
How to ensure your fridge doesn’t waste precious energy
Arctic paradise
The timeless beauty of Norway’s west coast and Lofoten Islands
Tried & tested
RescueME PLB3, Digital anemometer and Stubble & Co Adventure bag
New boat test: Hanse 348
Find out what we thought of this performance cruiser
Safer boating
Tips for making your time on the water as safe and stress-free as possible
Sloop sailing in the 1960s
Memories of a golden age
Ask the experts
Better diesel fuel, seal dilemma and heat exchanger repair
Repairing a spinnaker
Save £££ thousands on a replacement by mending it yourself. We show you how!
New gear
Latest displays from Raymarine, ICON’s latest VHF and more
Tideway 12
A seaworthy and stable craft that can be launched by hand from a trolley
Defence of the realm
Gunboat crews and convoy protection in World War II