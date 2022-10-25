December issue – on sale 27 October

Choosing sails; Dufour 32 boat test; Measuring the rig; Homebuilt kayaks; Christmas gift ideas; Watermaker repair; Headsail furlers; and Bigger luggers…

Order the December 2022 issue online now

Choosing sails

The best cloth and cut for your budget

On test: Dufour 32

A great new small cruiser

Hit by a tanker!

Impounded, gutted and still sailing – want to buy her?

Brave or bonkers?

Meet the man planning an Atlantic crossing in a 1m microyacht

Best of the Boat Show

Dinghy, sail and power at the Southampton Boat Show

Measuring the rig

How the professionals measure a yacht for sail size

Homebuilt kayaks

How to build a brilliant, lightweight kayak for little cost

Down the pan

A simple alternative to having to install a heads holding tank

Christmas gifts

Great ideas for the boat owner

Time, tide and the Thames

Adventures in a modern classic

Watermaker repair

Rebuilding a watermaker and saving a small fortune

Bigger luggers

Devon and Drascombe Luggers

French Riviera cruise

Sailing the beautiful Côte d’Azur

As darkness falls

A reader risks a grounding to save teenagers in a capsized dinghy

Choosing headsail furlers

How to pick a replacement for an ageing headsail furling system

New gear tested

Kayak, robe and hoodie

Return to Greece

Post-lockdown cruising preparations

Antifouling a prop

The tricky art of getting paint to stick to a propeller