December issue – on sale 27 October

Choosing sails; Dufour 32 boat test; Measuring the rig; Homebuilt kayaks; Christmas gift ideas; Watermaker repair; Headsail furlers; and Bigger luggers…
Choosing sails
The best cloth and cut for your budget
On test: Dufour 32
A great new small cruiser
Hit by a tanker!
Impounded, gutted and still sailing – want to buy her?
Brave or bonkers?
Meet the man planning an Atlantic crossing in a 1m microyacht
Best of the Boat Show
Dinghy, sail and power at the Southampton Boat Show
Measuring the rig
How the professionals measure a yacht for sail size
Homebuilt kayaks
How to build a brilliant, lightweight kayak for little cost
Down the pan
A simple alternative to having to install a heads holding tank
Christmas gifts
Great ideas for the boat owner
Time, tide and the Thames
Adventures in a modern classic
Watermaker repair
Rebuilding a watermaker and saving a small fortune
Bigger luggers
Devon and Drascombe Luggers
French Riviera cruise
Sailing the beautiful Côte d’Azur
As darkness falls
A reader risks a grounding to save teenagers in a capsized dinghy
Choosing headsail furlers
How to pick a replacement for an ageing headsail furling system
New gear tested
Kayak, robe and hoodie
Return to Greece
Post-lockdown cruising preparations
Antifouling a prop
The tricky art of getting paint to stick to a propeller