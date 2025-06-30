August issue – out on 3 July

Everything you need to know about trailer-sailing; How to spray gelcoat; Improvements on the continuous splice; Retrofitting a £1 mast; Tips for avoiding collisions; Enduring appeal of Hunter Ranger 265 and MORE!

The Ins and Outs of Trailer-Sailing

How to get started with trailer-sailers

Spraying Gelcoat

Techniques for achieving a high-quality deck finish

Continuous Splice Improved

Make a smooth splice in a continuous line

Avoiding Collisions

Who has the right of way?

Big Boat vs Small Boat

New and big or small and old…which boat is best for you?

Smoother Running

A DIY guide to installing an Aquadrive

Retrofitting a £1 Mast

How one owner replaced his cracked mast

Using Box Berths

Tips for manoeuvring in and out of marina box berths

Heading for Safety

Sailing tricky waters off Australia’s New South Wales coast

Pub Appeal for Crew

An East Coast passage with friends

Gear..Tried and Tested

The PBO team tests work gloves, clothes and sailing shoes

Invicta 12

Choosing between a gunter or peak sprit rig

Ask the experts

How can I protect my boat from osmosis? What is the best way to get insurance cover for sailing high latitudes?