August issue – out on 3 July

Everything you need to know about trailer-sailing; How to spray gelcoat; Improvements on the continuous splice; Retrofitting a £1 mast; Tips for avoiding collisions; Enduring appeal of Hunter Ranger 265 and MORE!
The Ins and Outs of Trailer-Sailing
How to get started with trailer-sailers
Spraying Gelcoat
Techniques for achieving a high-quality deck finish
Continuous Splice Improved
Make a smooth splice in a continuous line
Avoiding Collisions
Who has the right of way?
Big Boat vs Small Boat
New and big or small and old…which boat is best for you?
Smoother Running
A DIY guide to installing an Aquadrive
Retrofitting a £1 Mast
How one owner replaced his cracked mast
Using Box Berths
Tips for manoeuvring in and out of marina box berths
Heading for Safety
Sailing tricky waters off Australia’s New South Wales coast
Pub Appeal for Crew
An East Coast passage with friends
Gear..Tried and Tested
The PBO team tests work gloves, clothes and sailing shoes
Invicta 12
Choosing between a gunter or peak sprit rig
Ask the experts
How can I protect my boat from osmosis? What is the best way to get insurance cover for sailing high latitudes?