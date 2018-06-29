August 2018

On test: new Crabber 24

We test the classic with the carbon mast

We found our dream yacht in a barn

Nic Compton on rescuing a Victoria 26 from a farm and getting it afloat

Headlining step by step

Tips and tricks for spotting leaks and replacing your cabin headlining

Building a cutter by hand

Di Beach recalls building and launching a yacht in 1960s Kenya

Small gelcoat repairs

Tidy up your decking with this thorough step-by-step guide

Sister Rosy on the rocks

A birthday party afloat goes wrong

Bow protector plates

Templating, bending, cutting and fixing stainless plates

Hair-raising engine failure

Disaster avoided… but only just

Traditional oyster punt

Getting back to basic sailing

Ships passing in daylight

Can you always rely on your eyes?

A season in Scilly

One couple’s dream summer in the remote English archipelago

Tried & tested

Mirka rotary sander reviewed plus some winter protection wash

Advanced battery monitor

Installing the Simarine Pico Blue

Junk rig shakedown

Sailing New Zealand’s west coast

Cruising Notes

Life on the Rio Guadiana, a new ARC route, and Lochaline on Loch Aline

New gear

The latest marine products

PLUS…

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: All you need to know about spinnakers

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: A brief history of booze at sea

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Too close for comfort?

PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: And they’re off! 2018 Golden Globe Race gets under way… and more

Regional news: Anglesey tidal project… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: Preventative fuel maintenance, Hunter Horizon draught… and more