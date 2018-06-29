August 2018

On test: new Crabber 24
We test the classic with the carbon mast

We found our dream yacht in a barn
Nic Compton on rescuing a Victoria 26 from a farm and getting it afloat

Headlining step by step
Tips and tricks for spotting leaks and replacing your cabin headlining

Building a cutter by hand
Di Beach recalls building and launching a yacht in 1960s Kenya

Small gelcoat repairs
Tidy up your decking with this thorough step-by-step guide

Sister Rosy on the rocks
A birthday party afloat goes wrong

Bow protector plates
Templating, bending, cutting and fixing stainless plates

Hair-raising engine failure
Disaster avoided… but only just

Traditional oyster punt
Getting back to basic sailing

Ships passing in daylight
Can you always rely on your eyes?

A season in Scilly
One couple’s dream summer in the remote English archipelago

Tried & tested
Mirka rotary sander reviewed plus some winter protection wash

Advanced battery monitor
Installing the Simarine Pico Blue

Junk rig shakedown
Sailing New Zealand’s west coast

Cruising Notes
Life on the Rio Guadiana, a new ARC route, and Lochaline on Loch Aline

New gear
The latest marine products

Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: All you need to know about spinnakers

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: A brief history of booze at sea

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Too close for comfort?

PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: And they’re off! 2018 Golden Globe Race gets under way… and more

Regional news: Anglesey tidal project… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: Preventative fuel maintenance, Hunter Horizon draught… and more