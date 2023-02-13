April issue – on sale 16 February

Yachts with legs; Converting to LED; Take your cat afloat (the furry kind); Curing stiff in-mast roller reefing; Jimmy Cornell – my life in boats; Day-sailer DIY build; and 22 pages of DIY…
Go-anywhere cruisers
Bilge- and twin-keelers that can stand on their own two feet
Cornish Cormorant
The joys of sailing the original Cornish Cormorant day boat
Take your cat afloat
Tips on sailing with your cat (the furry kind)
Curing stiff in-mast roller reefing
The surprisingly simple road to easier, stress-free reefing
Day-sailer DIY build
A retirement project to fulfil a teenage dream of building a trailable gaff-rigged sloop
Converting to LED
Converting old lamps to dual intensity, bright and dim LEDs
Transatlantic close-call
The former World Cruising Club boss describes a life event
A life in boats
Cruising legend Jimmy Cornell’s quest for the ideal liveaboard yacht
Tried & tested
Heavy duty tarpaulin and a simple handheld drilling jig put to the test
Equipping your boat for offshore
A PBO reader explains his checklist of modifications for better cruising
Choosing the right rope
Types of rope, their uses on a boat – and how they’re made
Aground & sinking in mud!
The perils of trying to walk away from a mud grounding
Tale of two tows
Lessons learned from two very different kinds of towing experience
Boat festival fun
Birdham Classics in West Sussex
Mozzie fly screen
Make a simple but effective companionway fly screen
Banish diesel bug
How to drain a fuel tank and keep diesel clean
Wheelhouse designs
Tips to stay dry when helming