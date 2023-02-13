April issue – on sale 16 February

Yachts with legs; Converting to LED; Take your cat afloat (the furry kind); Curing stiff in-mast roller reefing; Jimmy Cornell – my life in boats; Day-sailer DIY build; and 22 pages of DIY…

Go-anywhere cruisers

Bilge- and twin-keelers that can stand on their own two feet

Cornish Cormorant

The joys of sailing the original Cornish Cormorant day boat

Take your cat afloat

Tips on sailing with your cat (the furry kind)

Curing stiff in-mast roller reefing

The surprisingly simple road to easier, stress-free reefing

Day-sailer DIY build

A retirement project to fulfil a teenage dream of building a trailable gaff-rigged sloop

Converting to LED

Converting old lamps to dual intensity, bright and dim LEDs

Transatlantic close-call

The former World Cruising Club boss describes a life event

A life in boats

Cruising legend Jimmy Cornell’s quest for the ideal liveaboard yacht

Tried & tested

Heavy duty tarpaulin and a simple handheld drilling jig put to the test

Equipping your boat for offshore

A PBO reader explains his checklist of modifications for better cruising

Choosing the right rope

Types of rope, their uses on a boat – and how they’re made

Aground & sinking in mud!

The perils of trying to walk away from a mud grounding

Tale of two tows

Lessons learned from two very different kinds of towing experience

Boat festival fun

Birdham Classics in West Sussex

Mozzie fly screen

Make a simple but effective companionway fly screen

Banish diesel bug

How to drain a fuel tank and keep diesel clean

Wheelhouse designs

Tips to stay dry when helming