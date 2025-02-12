April issue – out 13 February

30 ways to go dinghy cruising in the UK and beyond, How to pay for the bluewater dream, Switching from petrol to an electric engine for under £8k, The 7 essential checks that could save your boat, Antifouling application tips, The joy of saling luggers and MORE!
Small boat adventures
30 ways to enjoy dinghy cruising
Bluewater dreamin?
Four skippers share their routes to an Atlantic crossing
Antifouling application tips
How to achieve long-lasting results
Run aground!
7 essential checks to save your boat
Petrol to Electric engine
One owner makes the swap for under £8,000
Sail to power
One couple converts their sailing yacht into a motorboat
On the level!
How to make boat feet
Bedding in windvane self-steering
How to ensure your “extra” crew member runs smoothly
Cam belt replacement
A step-by-step guide
Saving an electric engine
One owner shares how he salvaged his failed engine
Second-hand focus
PBO looks at the Pogo 8.50
Overboard in Biscay
How a reader survives goes overboard and is feared lost
Chartering in Europe
Options for sailing in sunny climes just a short flight away
Ask the experts
What will it cost to go electric? Autopilot issues, Leaking fuel can concerns
The joy of sailing luggers
Why Drascombe and Devon Luggers are so popular