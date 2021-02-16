April 2021

Mind over matter this month as we tackle the restoration blues head-on with top tips from a psychologist boat restorer. Plus we dig into the Polish boatbuilding business and explain how to turn local weather forecasts into wind predictions at sea level in your sailing area.
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
BOAT REVIEWS
Used boat test: BayRaider trailer-sailer
A capable weekender you can also trail and sail for a day
8 great Polish-built boats
Brilliant, capable second-hand buys
Meet the double-handers
Sailing two-up has never been more popular, as Peter Poland reports
The trouble with north Sea cobles…
Tribute to a traditional craftsman
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
PRACTICAL FEATURES
From prawner to playground
Upcycling an old wooden yacht’s coachroof
How to beat the restoration blues
Wise words for staying motivated to finish a job
Repair damaged gelcoat
How to achieve a perfect colour-matched surface
Dripless shaft seal
A DIY solution to preventing a shaft seal from weeping
Sprayhood grab-lines
A simple-to-install and cheap safety feature
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
SKIPPER’S TIPS
Local weather forecasting
Using meteorology and topography to better understand the weather
Be a better skipper
The 10 essential checks for safer offshore sailing
Happy crew: the 12 Commandments
Tips for becoming a better skipper
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
AMAZING ADVENTURES
South Africa adventure
Sailing the wild South African coast
Top Scottish charters
Guide to chartering in Scotland
Fowey harbour fright
Yacht surfing in extreme weather
Exploring the Azores
Spending time in the mid-Atlantic