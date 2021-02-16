April 2021

Mind over matter this month as we tackle the restoration blues head-on with top tips from a psychologist boat restorer. Plus we dig into the Polish boatbuilding business and explain how to turn local weather forecasts into wind predictions at sea level in your sailing area.

BOAT REVIEWS

Used boat test: BayRaider trailer-sailer

A capable weekender you can also trail and sail for a day

8 great Polish-built boats

Brilliant, capable second-hand buys

Meet the double-handers

Sailing two-up has never been more popular, as Peter Poland reports

The trouble with north Sea cobles…

Tribute to a traditional craftsman

PRACTICAL FEATURES

From prawner to playground

Upcycling an old wooden yacht’s coachroof

How to beat the restoration blues

Wise words for staying motivated to finish a job

Repair damaged gelcoat

How to achieve a perfect colour-matched surface

Dripless shaft seal

A DIY solution to preventing a shaft seal from weeping

Sprayhood grab-lines

A simple-to-install and cheap safety feature

SKIPPER’S TIPS

Local weather forecasting

Using meteorology and topography to better understand the weather

Be a better skipper

The 10 essential checks for safer offshore sailing

Happy crew: the 12 Commandments

Tips for becoming a better skipper

AMAZING ADVENTURES

South Africa adventure

Sailing the wild South African coast

Top Scottish charters

Guide to chartering in Scotland

Fowey harbour fright

Yacht surfing in extreme weather

Exploring the Azores

Spending time in the mid-Atlantic