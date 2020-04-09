How to make your own helmsman’s overmitten from old sailcloth

Peter Kersey makes his own winter hand warmer for long spells at the helm

How often, when helming early in the season or on a night watch, have you had one warm hand in a pocket and one cold one on the tiller? Despite thick gloves that suffice at other times when helming that hand always gets cold!

A solution to this problem is an over mitten that keeps the wind and the majority of spray and rain off the inner glove.

The sail cloth mitten as made here is identical top and bottom so can be used on either hand. The sequence of photographs show the steps that I used to make the mitten.