How to make a foldaway bottle rack out of neoprene for your boat

Juan Simo designed a neoprene bottle rack that folds flat when empty, wastes no space when half full plus it prevents annoying tinkling bottle noise!

I live in Valencia, Spain, and discovered PBO in a UK airport 15 years ago. I asked the newspaper shop near my home to order it in for me, and have been receiving it every month since then. Congratulations for such a fantastic magazine.

Now, after all this time, I have finally ‘invented’ something that I believe deserves to be published.

There is something I adore when at anchor in a lonely cove: a good bottle of wine. But there is also something with that, that I deeply hate: the tinkling of the bottles bumping into each other or, even worse, rolling into the bottom of a locker.

The combination of these two factors led me to design this bottle rack of neoprene, which takes hardly any space when empty, and which adapts perfectly to the number of bottles that we want to put in it, up to a maximum of 12.

I have three on the boat, one for white wine, another for red wine, and a third for various liquors.

How to make them

They are simply four rectangles of neoprene stitched together to form a honeycomb structure. The pictures (below) show how I did it.