Southampton Boat Show 2019: Discount tickets for PBO readers

The highlight of the British boat show season, the Southampton Boat Show 2019 powered by Borrow A Boat runs from 13-22 September.

More than 330 boats and 600 marine brands will be on show in the Mayflower Park’s purpose-built marina, and there will be a chance to see the latest PBO Project Boat, Harvey, which is being auctioned off to raise money for boating charity Oarsome Chance.

New names at this year’s show will include Harbour Hounds canine lifejackets and Marlow’s Blue Ocean Dockline ropes, which are made from 100% recycled waste plastic bottles – a first for the marine industry.

