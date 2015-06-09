Schengen survey for cruisers

A survey has been launched to garner support for cruisers who face difficulty with visa restrictions while cruising in European waters within the Schengen area.

Ocean Cruising Club (OCC) member Kingsley Ross has created the survey to help quantify the economic impact on cruising areas caused by restrictions on visa terms for cruisers from outside the Schengen agreement area who visit by yacht.

The OCC is urging cruisers who have any experience with this matter to please take a few moments to supply input to this important survey. The survey is online at this URL: https://goo.gl/wkMWxk

The information will be collated and analysed to support a case for easing visa restrictions on visiting yachtsmen by the EU and Schengen countries.

Legislation to establish a touring visa has already been proposed but not acted upon. It is hoped that providing tangible figures on economic impact can help move the new proposed European legislation forward.

Kingsley Ross, lead coordinator, said: ‘This survey will capture information on how much is being spent in non-Schengen countries while cruisers were staying in them to avoid violating Schengen visa restrictions. ‘While I think the survey will help, going to your own representative is a crucial way of making this happen. The survey results hopefully will give some ammunition to this type of effort.’

OCC Rear Commodore Peter Paternotte is contacting the Netherlands Automobile Association, a truly Europe-focused organization also looking after the interests of “land cruisers” from abroad who face similar issues.

He added: ‘I have been concentrating on raising the awareness of the concerns of those travelling by sea with the European Boating Association and will also contact Dutch EU Parliament members.

‘The more support we can muster the better.’

OCC member Gus Wilson, collaborator on this effort in the UK, said: ‘The Corsica anchoring tax adds another dimension as it is relevant to European flagged cruisers as well. This survey can be a valuable tool for future interventions. ‘Besides using the data to argue the Schengen issue and the new fees in various countries, it could be used to support cruiser friendly policies in Turkey, Great Britain and elsewhere.’

Photo credit: www.schengenvisainfo.com