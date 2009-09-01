Calling all companies and individuals who are making boating and the marine industry more eco-friendly - enter the PBO Green Awards today!

We want to celebrate those who are at the forefront of environmentally friendly boating, and to encourage more people and companies to ‘go green’.

Selected entries will be featured in the magazine prior to the closing date so get yours in early!

There are four categories in which you can enter:

Product

Marine products that promote sustainable boating.

Boats and boatbuilders

Company or craft incorporating eco-friendly design and/or production

Service

Charter businesses, marinas, maintenance, repair and support providers actively reducing the impact of the leisure-boat industry on the environment

Campaign or Initiative

Individual or group effectively promoting sustainability in boating and/or the marine industry

Click here for a PBO Green Awards pdf entry form that can be filled in and emailed directly to PBO using the ‘Send’ button on the form. To do this you will need to use Adobe Acrobat Reader 7.0 or a later version – the latest release of Acrobat Reader can be found at http://get.adobe.com/reader

Earlier versions or pdf readers from other software brands may not be able to email us directly. In this case please print the form and return by post to Green Awards, PBO, IPC Media Ltd, Westover House, West Quay Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1JG.

Closing date: 30 April, 2010.

